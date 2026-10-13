Penwell Knights Raceway Joins NHRA Member Track Network For the First Time in Division 4

NHRA officials are excited to announce that Penwell Knights Raceway has joined the NHRA Member Track Network for the first time in the South Central Division (Division 4).

Known as the Permian Basin’s premier 1/4-mile drag racing facility, the newest track to join the NHRA Member Track Network is located just outside of Odessa, Texas.

Penwell Knights Raceway also celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2026, highlighting its importance to the local community and West Texas racers. The standout facility has a full schedule with a variety of events, offering race dates from March through mid-December. By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, the facility is poised for even more growth.

“After years of being on the fence and searching for the right direction for our racers and our facility, Penwell Knights Raceway is incredibly proud to officially be part of the NHRA family,” Penwell Knights Raceway Owner Gary Gardenhire said. “From the very beginning, NHRA has welcomed us with open arms and made us feel like we belong. That support, professionalism, and genuine excitement for Penwell Knights Raceway has meant more to us than we can put into words.

“For years, we’ve worked hard to keep drag racing alive and growing in West Texas. Joining NHRA feels like the beginning of an exciting new chapter—not only for our track, but for our racers, families, sponsors, employees, and fans who have stood beside us. We are grateful for the opportunity, proud to represent West Texas, and excited about what the future holds. We’re proud to finally call NHRA home.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Penwell Knights Raceway is eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities when the facility opens, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The facility will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms.

The track has made substantial improvements to the facility as recently as 2020, and Penwell Knights Raceway continues to show impressive growth as a popular destination for fans and racers in West Texas.

“I could not be more excited to officially welcome Gary and the entire Penwell Knights Raceway team into the NHRA South Central Division family. Gary and I have been having conversations about Penwell joining NHRA for the last couple of years, and Paige Hamlin has also played a big role in continuing those conversations, building the relationship and helping us get to this point,” South Central Division Director Jonathan Johnson said.

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“Penwell Knights Raceway is another great addition to our growing list of NHRA Member Tracks across Division 4, and we are excited about what this partnership can bring to their racers and the West Texas racing community. Most importantly, we want Gary, his team and their racers to know how excited we are to have them as part of our family. We look forward to working alongside them, supporting their programs and helping Penwell take advantage of everything that comes with being an NHRA Member Track. We are proud to have them with us and cannot wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 and 2027 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.