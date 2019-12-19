Penske Racing Shocks, Precision Racing Suspension Named Class Co-Sponsors of PDRA Pro Boost

Penske Racing Shocks and Precision Racing Suspension will serve as the class co-sponsors of the Professional Drag Racers Association’s (PDRA) Pro Boost class in 2020, series officials announced today. The two collaborative brands signed a multi-year agreement that also continues their role as a series contingency sponsor.

“Penske Racing Shocks and Precision Racing Suspension have had a major presence at the PDRA races for years now, and we’re thrilled to have them step up as the co-sponsors of Pro Boost,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “The Lambert brothers provide technical support for our racers in numerous classes, and I’m sure that will only continue to grow through this new partnership.”

The world leader in suspension technology, Penske Racing Shocks has been providing custom-built, high-performance shock absorbers to all forms of racing for over 30 years. In recent years, they’ve developed a reputation for riding along on some of the quickest and fastest doorslammers in drag racing.

“We have a great relationship with PRS and Adam Lambert,” said Aaron Lambert, Director of Operations for Penske Racing Shocks. “Teaming up to become a class sponsor is a natural fit. PRS offers the best at-track support and we are proud to supply them with the best racing shocks in the world. We have been a series contingency sponsor for years now, and that will continue in other classes, but we felt it was time to step up. We couldn’t have asked for a better class than Pro Boost.”

After several years as the drag racing market manager for Penske Racing Shocks, Adam Lambert branched out to form Precision Racing Suspension to build Penske shocks and provide one-on-one customer service at the track. Precision’s customers excel in PDRA Pro Boost, Pro Nitrous, Extreme Pro Stock, Pro Outlaw 632, Outlaw 10.5 and Top Sportsman.

“We are proud to step up with support for the quickest and fastest class in PDRA,” said Adam Lambert, owner, Precision Racing Suspension. “With PRS and Penske Shocks support for the series, we are hoping to keep it that way.”

For more information on the 2020 PDRA tour, visit www.PDRA660.com

