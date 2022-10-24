Connect with us

News

Peeps Pennington Wins on Final Day of Million Dollar Drag Race

Published

With $100,000 on the line, Peeps Pennington of Three Rivers Texas delivered and cashed in on the big pay day after defeating Aaron Disinger in the final round of the last Summit Racing Equipment Triple 50’s at the Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Race. Both racers are no stranger to the winner’s circle. In the final round, Pennington was .014 on the tree and 4.594 on his 4.58 dial-in. Disinger was .023 on the tree and broke out by 2-thousandths of a second, making the margin of victory only .007.
Bryson Scruggs was the lone semi-finalist.

Pennington said, “This is unreal. I’ve been struggling and was probably the worst racer here on the property Friday. To be standing here in the winner’s circle is pretty dang cool.”

 
“I had several people texting me to keep my head up because they obviously knew that I could race better than I did. So, I just kept digging pulled my chin strap tight, and figured it out,” Pennington added.
Aaron Disinger had one of the most incredible weeks of racing that anyone could ask for and won more rounds than any racer throughout the last two weeks at Capital City Motorsports Park. He won the $20K Mike Smith Memorial Race last Sunday, finished deep in Tuesday’s Warm Up Race and the first Triple 50’s, made the big split of the Million Dollar Race Main event, and then took home runner-up in the $100K today.

Disinger said “It’s been an incredible week of racing. Everything off the track seemed to be a mess but we managed to keep things together on the track. I made about 62-63 passes this past weekend and this ole girl (Malibu) has been good to me. The JR1 oil keeps her running good.”

“I can’t put it into words how it feels to be standing here. Telling you that I did a wonderful job is just mind blowing because I sat at home for years watching Folk Promotions put this race on. I was dreaming of being here and just having a chance to make the split. This has been that dream week and I conquered it all.”

 
Folk Promotions thanks all racers, families, fans and sponsors for their continued support of the Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Race. The 27th Annual Winner Tucker Kanselaar was crowned on Saturday and will be added to the list of racers who’s name will go down in history for winning this prestigious bracket racing event.

