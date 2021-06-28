Pedregon, S. Torrence, Enders and M. Smith All Get NHRA Wins in Norwalk

Cruz Pedregon earned his first Funny Car victory in more than three years on Sunday, beating points leader Bob Tasca III in the final round to power to the win at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in their respective categories at the seventh race of the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Pedregon, who last won in 2018, held off Tasca in the final round in his 11,000-horsepower Snap-on Tools Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, earning the holeshot win on a run of 3.958-seconds at 324.75 mph. It is the 37th career victory for the two-time world champ, who was understandably emotional in his winner’s circle celebration.

“It’s not why I drag race, but this will keep me drag racing,” Pedregon said. “It’s a good team and I felt like I was kind of holding my team back a little, but I dug deep. You work your way into winning again and these guys taught me to be in that winning mode. It feels good to be back at it. This win means I’m as good as the car, and I know we have a good car, so I think I can be there for the car as well.”

Pedregon reached the final round, his first since the race he won in 2018 and 77th overall, thanks to round wins over Tim Wilkerson, Robert Hight and Alexis DeJoria. Tasca went to his third final round in 2021 and 19th in his career after victories against Blake Alexander, John Force and No. 1 qualifier Ron Capps. Tasca remained in the points lead, while Pedregon moved to seventh.

Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence built on his impressive lead in the class by racing to his third win in Norwalk in the past four events at the facility, beating Brittany Force in a close side-by-side race. Torrence was first off the starting line, allowing his run of 3.736 at 313.88 to hold up over Force’s quicker 3.730 at 326.24. It gave Torrence his fourth win this year and 44th in his career in his 11,000-horsepower Capco Contractors dragster. He advanced to the final round by knocking off Shawn Langdon, Leah Pruett and Austin Prock, slipping past Force to grab his third win in the past four races this year.

“These wins really mean a lot,” Torrence said. “I had to get out and apologize to Brittany because I did not mean to go up there and double-bulb (her). I’ve been known to do some creative stuff on the tree, but I wasn’t trying to do that today. You just have to stay focused and be ready. Those Capco boys, they’ve done a great job and I’m so proud and honored to be in the position I’m in. To be part of this, it’s humbling. This car is unreal right now, and (crew chiefs) Bobby Lagana and Richard Hogan, those guys are awesome.”

Force powered to her second final this year and 25th overall by getting past Mike Bucher, Justin Ashley and Antron Brown. She also set the track E.T. record with an impressive run of 3.696 at 326.09 in her semifinal win.

In a must-see matchup of longtime rivals, Erica Enders used a .005 reaction time to beat Greg Anderson in the Pro Stock final in her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. That allowed her run of 6.606 at 205.44 to hold up against Anderson’s quicker 6.594 at 206.20, denying Anderson the chance to tie Warren Johnson for the most wins in Pro Stock history (97). It gave back-to-back world champ Enders her second win this season and 31st in her career and a thoroughly satisfying victory in a race featuring a pair of four-time world champions.

“This is huge mojo. My team, they always step up to the plate,” Enders said. “After the semifinals, we knew we had to tune it up and we came back and made a bunch of changes. I’m just thrilled and I’m really proud of this team. I couldn’t be more excited and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Enders reached the final round, the 57th in her career, by knocking off Cristian Cuadra, Bruno Massel and Kyle Koretsky. Anderson, who qualified No. 1 for the sixth time in seven races, beat Fernando Cuadra, Val Smeland and Matt Hartford en route to his fourth final this year and 162nd in his career. He maintained the points lead, while Enders moved up to second.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Matt Smith set the track E.T. record in the final round on his Denso Auto Parts/Stockseth/Matt Smith Racing EBR, going 6.782 at 200.56 to beat Steve Johnson. Smith picked up his second win this season and 28th in his impressive career, as the defending world champ built on his points lead. To reach the final round, Smith took out Jianna Salinas, Ryan Oehler and Eddie Krawiec, dialing up his best round of the weekend — and the quickest in Pro Stock Motorcycle history at Norwalk — to deny Johnson of his second straight victory.

Johnson moved to second in points by advancing to his third final in 2021 and 25th in his career. He had round wins over Jim Underdahl, Angie Smith and Joey Gladstone.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series returns to action July 16-18 with the Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil at Bandimere Speedway in Denver. It is the first race of the NHRA’s famed Western Swing.

NORWALK, Ohio — Final finish order (1-16) at the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race is the seventh of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Justin Ashley; 9. Josh Hart; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Mike Bucher; 12. Doug Foley; 13. Kyle Wurtzel; 14. Joe Morrison; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Krista Baldwin.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Cruz Pedregon; 2. Bob Tasca III; 3. Alexis DeJoria; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Robert Hight; 6. John Force; 7. Matt Hagan; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. Bobby Bode; 10. Paul Lee; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.; 13. Blake Alexander; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Mike McIntire.

PRO STOCK:

1. Erica Enders; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Matt Hartford; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Dallas Glenn; 6. Val Smeland; 7. Bruno Massel; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 9. Kenny Delco; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Aaron Stanfield; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Deric Kramer.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. Matt Smith; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Joey Gladstone; 5. Andrew Hines; 6. John Hall; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Cory Reed; 10. Jerry Savoie; 11. Angelle Sampey; 12. Scotty Pollacheck; 13. Marc Ingwersen; 14. Jim Underdahl; 15. Jianna Salinas; 16. Karen Stoffer.

NORWALK, Ohio — Sunday’s final results from the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race is the seventh of 22 in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.736 seconds, 313.88 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.730 seconds, 326.24 mph.

Funny Car — Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.958, 324.75 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.913, 332.02.

Pro Stock — Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.606, 205.44 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.594, 206.20.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Matt Smith, EBR, 6.782, 200.56 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.836, 196.10.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Matthew Cummings, 5.206, 279.21 def. Karen Stalba, 5.240, 279.67.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — DJ Cox Jr., Chevy Camaro, 9.750, 105.46 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Competition Eliminator — Bruno Massel, Chevy Cobalt, 7.311, 169.70 def. Ronnie Bohn, Dragster, 7.796, 165.07.

Super Stock — Anthony Bertozzi, Pontiac Grand Am, 9.550, 104.07 def. Ricky Decker, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator — Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.526, 118.43 def. Don Belles, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp — John Labbous Jr., Dragster, 8.836, 181.47 def. Alison Prose, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Gas — Jeremy Mason, Chevy Nova, 9.979, 137.98 def. Jason Kenny, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers — Alan Kenny, Dragster, 6.285, 205.69 def. Anthony Bertozzi, Dragster, 7.266, 167.91.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers — Curt Fredrich, Chevy Camaro, 6.751, 206.42 def. Mike Badia, Cutlass, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Modified — Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.723, 250.09 def. Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 5.777, 248.84.

Factory Stock Showdown — Chuck Watson, Ford Mustang, 7.761, 177.63 def. Bill Skillman, Mustang, 7.803, 177.09.

NORWALK, Ohio — Final round-by-round results from the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the seventh of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Antron Brown, 3.767, 328.14 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.855, 312.35; Austin Prock, 4.694, 153.81 def. Krista Baldwin, Broke; Brittany Force, 3.794, 325.53 def. Mike Bucher, 4.134, 287.23; Billy Torrence, 3.789, 325.22 def. Joe Morrison, 5.687, 123.36; Mike Salinas, 4.835, 152.78 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 4.862, 150.95; Steve Torrence, 3.915, 305.98 def. Shawn Langdon, 9.536, 77.66; Justin Ashley, 3.778, 322.19 def. Josh Hart, 3.818, 290.44; Leah Pruett, 3.800, 321.58 def. Doug Foley, 4.642, 162.76;

QUARTERFINALS — Prock, 3.766, 325.69 def. Salinas, 3.808, 319.14; Brown, 3.783, 323.97 def. B. Torrence, 3.793, 323.74; Force, 3.735, 326.71 def. Ashley, 4.959, 154.71; S. Torrence, 3.781, 325.45 def. Pruett, 3.772, 326.95;

SEMIFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.739, 321.88 def. Prock, 3.956, 243.81; Force, 3.696, 326.08 def. Brown, 3.765, 326.32;

FINAL — S. Torrence, 3.736, 313.88 def. Force, 3.730, 326.24.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.946, 327.43 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.105, 308.57; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.948, 325.14 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.205, 252.76; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.948, 324.83 def. Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 4.021, 308.50; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.949, 324.05 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.024, 159.38; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.006, 323.74 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.373, 263.92; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.973, 320.66 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.053, 292.14; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.973, 326.48 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.783, 167.78; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.968, 323.74 def. Mike McIntire, Camry, 6.231, 109.61;

QUARTERFINALS — Capps, 4.015, 322.04 def. Todd, 9.087, 86.85; Tasca III, 3.920, 331.53 def. Force, 4.002, 327.66; Pedregon, 3.959, 326.24 def. Hight, 3.986, 321.50; DeJoria, 3.952, 317.27 def. Hagan, 4.086, 260.16;

SEMIFINALS — Pedregon, 3.947, 324.44 def. DeJoria, 3.941, 320.89; Tasca III, 3.924, 330.39 def. Capps, 4.013, 324.98;

FINAL — Pedregon, 3.958, 324.75 def. Tasca III, 3.913, 332.02.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Val Smeland, Chevy Camaro, 6.692, 207.27 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 12.610, 69.98; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.647, 206.20 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 15.200, 57.01; Bruno Massel, Camaro, 6.663, 206.70 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.656, 205.22; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.649, 205.88 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.647, 206.80; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.647, 206.26 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.672, 205.35; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.629, 207.27 def. Fernando Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 11.469, 77.15; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.729, 205.22 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 12.272, 71.51; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.674, 206.95 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.713, 205.88;

QUARTERFINALS — Enders, 6.647, 207.34 def. Massel, 6.693, 207.15; Koretsky, 6.653, 206.76 def. Cuadra Jr., 7.176, 150.15; Hartford, 6.647, 206.29 def. Glenn, 6.668, 205.94; Anderson, 6.640, 206.99 def. Smeland, 6.687, 207.40;

SEMIFINALS — Enders, 6.643, 206.57 def. Koretsky, 6.660, 206.23; Anderson, 6.627, 205.79 def. Hartford, 6.653, 206.20;

FINAL — Enders, 6.606, 205.44 def. Anderson, 6.594, 206.20.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Angie Smith, 6.946, 196.73 def. Scotty Pollacheck, Foul – Red Light; John Hall, Buell, 6.911, 197.42 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.952, 191.27; Ryan Oehler, 6.995, 194.55 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.996, 193.65; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.835, 197.57 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 10.750, 77.01; Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.854, 199.67 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.937, 193.74; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.817, 197.51 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 7.148, 190.59; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.846, 199.52 def. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 7.041, 190.03; Matt Smith, 6.818, 200.83 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.193, 186.10;

QUARTERFINALS — Krawiec, 6.854, 200.41 def. Hall, 6.891, 197.08; Gladstone, 6.856, 197.65 def. Hines, 6.847, 199.91; M. Smith, 6.816, 200.26 def. Oehler, 7.119, 191.51; Johnson, 6.821, 197.57 def. A. Smith, 6.903, 196.59;

SEMIFINALS — Johnson, 6.797, 196.36 def. Gladstone, 6.869, 195.56; M. Smith, 6.800, 199.85 def. Krawiec, 6.823, 199.61;

FINAL — M. Smith, 6.782, 200.56 def. Johnson, 6.836, 196.10.

NORWALK, Ohio — Point standings (top 10) following the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the seventh of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 733; 2. Antron Brown, 518; 3. Billy Torrence, 448; 4. Brittany Force, 442; 5. Shawn Langdon, 385; 6. Justin Ashley, 337; 7. Doug Kalitta, 332; 8. Leah Pruett, 320; 9. Mike Salinas, 318; 10. Josh Hart, 310.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, 590; 2. John Force, 537; 3. J.R. Todd, 502; 4. Robert Hight, 485; 5. Ron Capps, 453; 6. Matt Hagan, 434; 7. Cruz Pedregon, 417; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 399; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 397; 10. Terry Haddock, 252.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 648; 2. Erica Enders, 506; 3. Aaron Stanfield, 479; 4. Matt Hartford, 450; 5. Mason McGaha, 433; 6. Deric Kramer, 423; 7. Dallas Glenn, 399; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 384; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 356; 10. Chris McGaha, 273.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 499; 2. Steve Johnson, 406; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 348; 4. Ryan Oehler, 345; 5. Angelle Sampey, 264; 6. Joey Gladstone, 255; 7. Angie Smith, 233; 8. Karen Stoffer, 226; 9. Cory Reed, 218; 10. Eddie Krawiec, 206.

