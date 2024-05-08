PEAK to Sponsor Drag Race Bracket Bonanza During Chicago’s Route 66 Nationals

PEAK Antifreeze, one of the most prominent motorsports sponsors in the country and a leader in the antifreeze and coolant industry, has been named presenting sponsor for Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB), the first dynamic bracket competition for drag racing fans, during the Route 66 Nationals. Leading up to and during the Route 66 Nationals, which takes place May 17-19 at Chicago’s Route 66 Raceway, PEAK will be prominently branded across all Drag Race Bracket Bonanza social media platforms as well as DragRaceBracketBonanza.com. They will also be featured on the Densy’s Deets tip sheet delivered Friday in advance of the race weekend. PEAK will be utilizing the growing fanbase of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza players to promote their 4th annual Race Down the Track with John Force national promotion.

“Promotions like what we are doing with PEAK Antifreeze during the Route 66 Nationals are exactly the kind of marketing engagements we want to provide with Drag Race Bracket Bonanza,” said Elon Werner, creator of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza. “We have a passionate and loyal following that loves picking winners and following the outcome of the races. Our player community has been growing race over race all season and these are the perfect fans who would be thrilled to have their name on the hood of John Force’s Funny Car at the end of the season. We are also thrilled to introduce Drag Race Bracket Bonanza to an additional universe of potential players through the #PEAKSquad.”

In addition to the sought after driver autographed plaques awarded to the top five Drag Race Bracket Bonanza winners, PEAK will be stepping up to award even more cool prizes to class champions and the overall winner. The overall winner along with the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock class winners for the Route 66 Nationals will also receive PEAK 50th Anniversary John Force Diecast Funny Cars, a PEAK retro hat, a PEAK moleskin notebook, PEAK ear plugs all delivered in a PEAK drawstring bag. The overall top 2nd place-9th place finishers for the Route 66 Nationals will receive a PEAK retro hat, a PEAK moleskin notebook, PEAK ear plugs also delivered in a PEAK drawstring bag.

PEAK prize pack for the top finishers in the Route 66 Nationals of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza

“We see Drag Race Bracket Bonanza players as a great group to engage with and introduce to one of the most unique prizes in all of motorsports, our Race Down the Track with John Force Racing,” said Brian Bohlander, Director of Marketing – Sports & Partnership, Old World Industries. “We also love the fact that Drag Race Bracket Bonanza is great way for fans to engage with the NHRA, especially when they are picking our PEAK sponsored drivers from John Force Racing. When you see the online interaction from the Drag Race Bracket Bonanza fans during and after the races, that kind of fan support is great to see and a lot of fun.”

Headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook, OWI continues to be a leading manufacturer of popular automotive products under its PEAK and BlueDEF brands. The company has been a major sponsor in the NHRA for more than three decades, including as an official partner since the 2013 season. PEAK has also been a longtime sponsor of 16-time Funny Car champion John Force and his John Force Racing powerhouse of race cars, which in 2024 includes Top Fuel world champ Brittany Force and Funny Car rising star Austin Prock.

The PEAK Race Down the Track with John Force Racing promotion offers fans the chance to be one of 200 names that will be picked to be on the Funny Car hood for John Force’s nitro Funny Car. One grand prize winner will receive the following:

Their name on the hood of John Force’s Funny Car

Two (2) tickets for Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17, to the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California

Two (2) round trip, standard economy airfare tickets to Southern California

Two (2) night hotel stay near the track

Transportation, food and drink covered, and a merchandise voucher

Enter for your chance to win here

Fans can sign up any time for Drag Race Bracket Bonanza as well as PEAK’s Race Down the Track with John Force Racing. Brackets will open for the Route 66 Nationals on Saturday, May 18 at the conclusion of professional qualifying from Route 66 Raceway.

“Promotions like what we are doing with PEAK Antifreeze during the Route 66 Nationals are exactly the kind of marketing engagements we want to provide with Drag Race Bracket Bonanza,” said Elon Werner, creator of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza. “We have a passionate and loyal following that loves picking winners and following the outcome of the races. Our player community has been growing race over race all season and these are the perfect fans who would be thrilled to have their name on the hood of John Force’s Funny Car at the end of the season. We are also thrilled to introduce Drag Race Bracket Bonanza to an additional universe of potential players through the #PEAKSquad.”

This story was originally published on May 8, 2024.