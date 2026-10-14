PEAK Saddles Up With Drag Race Bracket Bonanza for Texas NHRA FallNationals

As the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series rolls into Texas for the Texas NHRA FallNationals, PEAK will be part of the excitement surrounding one of the sport’s signature fall events. Taking place during the Texas Motorplex’s annual Stampede of Speed, the race weekend brings together championship-caliber competition, fan entertainment and a celebration of drag racing and Texas culture, creating an ideal opportunity for PEAK to connect with fans both at the track and online.



Through its continued partnership with Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB), the free-to-play bracket game that engages NHRA fans throughout the season, PEAK is adding another layer of competition to the Texas FallNationals experience.



“The Stampede of Speed is about more than what happens on the starting line. It’s a full celebration of drag racing and the fans who make this sport special,” said DRBB creator Elon Werner. “PEAK has done an excellent job finding new ways to connect with that audience, and our partnership gives fans another opportunity to get involved, compete with one another and engage with the sport throughout race weekend.”

Building on successful activations from previous seasons, PEAK will award prize packs to the five plaque winners in the global DRBB league while also rewarding the winner of the growing #PEAKSquad league. The dedicated competition brings together PEAK’s most passionate fans and supporters, giving them a place to compete against one another while following the NHRA season.



With the Texas FallNationals serving as a major stop on the NHRA schedule, the partnership provides another opportunity to introduce fans to DRBB and encourage them to join the #PEAKSquad community as the championship battle intensifies.



“Our #PEAKSquad community is an important part of our motorsports program, and we’re always looking for ways to make that connection stronger,” said Brian Bohlander, Director of Marketing – Sports & Partnerships for Old World Industries. “The Stampede of Speed creates an exciting atmosphere for fans, and DRBB gives us another way to carry that excitement beyond the racetrack. Whether fans are at Texas Motorplex or following the action from home, they can take part in the competition and feel more connected to the NHRA experience.”



As part of the weekend’s fan engagement efforts, DRBB will also randomly select five players who submit brackets to receive Brittany Force PEAK dragster diecasts, giving fans additional opportunities to win during the race weekend.



“Our players consistently show their appreciation for the brands that support DRBB and help keep the game free to play,” said Werner. “PEAK continues to be a strong partner because they understand that fan engagement can extend well beyond traditional sponsorship. From custom leagues to prizes and interactive opportunities, we’re building new ways for fans to participate in the NHRA season. Bringing that energy to an event like Stampede of Speed is a great fit for everyone involved.”



Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Old World Industries (OWI) is a leading manufacturer of automotive products under its PEAK and BlueDEF brands. The company has been a major sponsor in NHRA drag racing for more than three decades and has served as an official NHRA partner since 2013. PEAK is also a longtime supporter of John Force Racing, which in 2026 includes Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and Funny Car drivers Jack Beckman, Alexis DeJoria and Jordan Vandergriff.



DRBB players will have the chance to fill out their brackets for the Texas FallNationals when qualifying ends at Texas Motorplex on Saturday, October 17. They will then have until the first round of eliminations begins on Sunday, October 18 at 12 p.m. CST to submit their picks. Fans can follow DRBB on social media for cool stats, prize updates, and info on Twitter/X at @dragracebb or @DragRaceBracketBonanza on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. And they can watch the NHRA broadcast on FS1.