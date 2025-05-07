PEAK PERFORMER: Kye Kelley

Going into the first race of the Drag Illustrated Winter Series presented by J&A Service, few would’ve predicted that a steel-roof-and-quarters, shorter wheelbase car would come out on top of the quickest 32-car Pro Modified field of all time.

Longtime Street Outlaws star Kye Kelley and his Jeff Pierce-led team rose to the occasion, though, and proved themselves on Pro Mod’s biggest stage at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals. Kelley’s screw-blown ‘85 Camaro ran in the low 3.60s throughout the event before laying down one of the quickest passes of the weekend, a 3.594-second blast, to win the final round. Kelley also did his part by cutting killer lights on race day, winning two of five rounds on holeshot.

Kelley’s performance made a statement and sent shockwaves through the drag racing community, resulting in countless posts on social media, from serious congratulatory messages to funny memes. In celebration of Kelley’s win at the Snowbirds, he’s this issue’s PEAK Performer.



