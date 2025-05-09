PEAK Performer: Brittany Force

In the days leading up to the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season-opening NHRA Gatornationals, Brittany Force and her Monster Energy Top Fuel team made waves with an eye-popping test run down the historic Gainesville Raceway surface.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #193, the Interview Issue, in March / April of 2025.]

The two-time Top Fuel world champion posted a 3.644-second pass at 334.40 mph on the scoreboard, but it was Force’s eighth-mile time that went viral when her incrementals were posted online. Though it’s not an official record since it happened during testing, Force’s 302.69 mph was the fastest eighth-mile pass in drag racing history. The performance was a preview of what’s to come this season, and it earned Force and her team this issue’s PEAK Performer title.





