PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant Announces Fourth Annual Hood Signing Giveaway in Partnership with John Force Racing

PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant has announced its 4th Annual Hood Signing giveaway in partnership with John Force Racing. 200 lucky winners will have the opportunity to have their name added to the hood of John Force’s Funny Car, which will race at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in 2024.

PEAK is offering fans a monthly chance to enter the giveaway at https://bit.ly/jfrhoodsweeps. The sweepstakes will run through August 31, 2024. A new entry begins every month during the term of the giveaway, with winners being selected every month until 200 total names have been selected. One grand prize winner will receive a VIP experience that includes:

Their name on the hood of John Force’s funny car.

Two (2) tickets for both Saturday, Nov 16, and Sunday, Nov 17, to the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California.

Round trip airfare for two, hotel stay near the track, and vouchers for transportation, food and merchandise. See link below for official rules.

The grand prize winner will also get to meet John Force, the John Force Racing team, and will get to watch their name and the other #PEAKsquad winners race down the drag strip in person!

The annual PEAK® and John Force Hood Signing sweepstakes has attracted thousands of fans, of all generations. A notable moment came in 2023 when PEAK was contacted by a daughter on behalf of her recently deceased father, Stan Eagle, who was a lifelong John Force fan. PEAK answered the call and added her father’s name, in memoriam, on John Force’s hood for the 2023 NHRA finals, providing a heartfelt moment for Stan’s daughter and family.

PEAK is proud to offer this opportunity as a thank you to its #PEAKsquad and all its loyal customers.

*No purchase necessary for entry; purchase of a PEAK® product will not increase the odds of winning. Odds of winning will depend on the total number of entries received. Void where prohibited. To be eligible, an entrant must be a legal resident of the United States and reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction at the time of their entry.

See full sweepstakes rules and conditions at https://bit.ly/jfrsweepsrules for complete details.

This story was originally published on May 2, 2024.