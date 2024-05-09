PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant Adds Two-Time NHRA Top Fuel Champ Brittany Force for Chicago ‘Hometown’ Race

In addition to once again serving as presenting sponsor for the May 17-19 NHRA Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, IL., PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant announced today that it will be the primary sponsor for two-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Brittany Force’s dragster in the pivotal race.

Old World Industries and its PEAK and BlueDEF brands have been the primary sponsor of 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force for the past decade. PEAK is excited to also partner with John’s daughter, Brittany, in what OWI proudly calls its “hometown race” on the 20-race NHRA national event schedule.

“I’m very proud to carry the PEAK colors next weekend in Chicago,” said Brittany Force, whose PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant dragster will match her father’s Funny Car. “When I see PEAK, I see my dad, John Force, 16-time champion. And now to be connected with him through PEAK is something very unique, something very special. I actually ran a PEAK car back in 2018, so I’m excited to bring it back on board again in 2024.”

Old World Industries’ management and employees have been looking forward to next weekend’s race both on and off the racetrack.

“This event is very important for Old World Industries,” states Director of Marketing – Sports & Partnerships, Brian Bohlander. “Not only is it great to bring NHRA Championship Drag Racing back to the Chicago market, but having both John and Brittany in PEAK colors gives our employees another Force to cheer on. This year, the employees names will be riding along on the top of Brittany’s dragster, so everyone is excited about this.”

Brittany Force has 16 NHRA national event wins, has reached the final round 35 times, and been No. 1 qualifier 42 times on the Top Fuel circuit in her career. She is excited at the possibility to potentially “double up” with her father and both share the winner’s circle in next weekend’s race.

“The ultimate goal every single weekend is to double up and get both those cars in the winner’s circle,” Brittany Force said. “There would be nothing better than that for us, especially with both cars of my dad and myself representing PEAK. That is the goal, that’s what we’re trying to achieve, and it would be something no one’s ever seen before.”

John Force is proud of his daughter and what she has achieved in her career. He’s also excited to be returning to Chicago.

“The way I look at it, we’re going home, Chicago is PEAK’s hometown,” John Force said. “We may not live there, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s become our hometown. PEAK saved us 11 years ago and it has been a great partnership, along with Chevrolet. (Old World Industries Chairman) Tom Hurvis is great. It’s our home office; our race car is up in their building in the roof.

“PEAK is a company that I love. Tom Hurvis gave me a chance to extend my career and I owe the man for that.”

In addition to the race weekend, John, Brittany and teammate Austin Prock will all visit the Old World Industries headquarters in Northbrook, to meet with employees, sign autographs and take photos. Over 150 employees will also attend the race throughout the weekend, cheering on all three John Force Racing cars.

A special diecast of Brittany’s PEAK dragster is also being released today for fans and members of the #PEAKSquad to purchase for late season arrival.

And a VERY special guest will be on hand during the weekend to not only spend time with Brittany, but who is also slated to warm up John Force’s race car at some point in his pit area. Check social media to find out who the surprise guest is and when the warm up will take place.

The first two rounds of Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying take place Friday, May 17, at 3:30 and 6 pm CT. Two more rounds are Saturday, May 18, at 12:30 and 3:30 pm CT. Final eliminations begin Sunday. May 19, at 11 am CT.

This story was originally published on May 9, 2024.