PDRA World Finals to Conclude Tuesday

Humid conditions and intermittent light showers put the brakes on Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) officials’ attempts to prepare the Virginia Motorsports Park track surface for the Monday completion of eliminations at the Proline Racing Brian Olson Memorial World Finals. With world championships still undecided in two classes, the series and the racers in title contention elected to try again on Tuesday.

“This has been a trying weekend for everyone involved,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “Our track crew went to work this morning in an effort to get the track surface ready to go racing this afternoon, but the nearly 100% humidity and some sprinkles have made it impossible. Our racers want to race for championships and trophies, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to make that possible.”

Drivers in some classes decided to split the purse and points, while drivers in five classes decided to stay at VMP for the race’s completion.

Jim Halsey, who successfully defended his 2019 world championship, will square off with first-time finalist Matt Guenther in Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous. Top five finishers Johnny Camp and Kurt Steding will race for the Penske/PRS Pro Boost presented by WS Construction event victory.

In the sportsman classes, Buddy Perkinson, Tim Molnar, John Benoit and Bruce Thrift are left in MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by Tejas Borja. Perkinson and Benoit are fighting for the world championship. Tyler Rudolph, Aaron Roberts and Bill Madden remain in Lucas Oil Top Dragster 48, with Roberts racing for a championship. Gilbert Motorsports Top Jr. Dragster champion Alyssa Rabon will face Coolidge Rivenbark in the final round.

