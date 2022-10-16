PDRA World Finals Conclusion Pushed to Monday Due to Rain

A late Sunday evening rain shower and more rain in the forecast forced Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) officials to postpone final eliminations at the Proline Racing Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger at Virginia Motorsports Park. The series completed two rounds of eliminations before rain started. Eliminations will continue Monday.

“We had some pop-up showers come in sooner than expected that brought things to a stop,” said Tyler Crossnoe, series director, PDRA. “Our PDRA and VMP teams started drying the track once the rain stopped, but we don’t have a big enough window to start racing again before more rain hits. We’re expecting more rain through the night. We’ll get to work on the track as soon as possible so we can crown the rest of the champions and the World Finals event champions on Monday.”

Before the rain hit, the PDRA decided all but two world championships. The 2022 world champions are Jim Halsey in Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, Todd Tutterow in WS Construction Pro Boost presented by P2 Contracting and Ty-Drive, Johnny Pluchino in Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition, Amber Franklin in $hameless Racing Pro 632, Tim Essick in Menscer Motorsports Pro Street presented by AFCO, Henry Underwood in MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by US Rail, Larry Roberts in Lucas Oil Elite Top Dragster presented by Laris Motorsports Insurance, Joe Roubicek in MagnaFuel Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers, Tisha Wilson in Lucas Oil Top Dragster presented by Laris Motorsports Insurance, and Chris Suppers in Coolshirt Systems Pro Jr. Dragster presented PRP.

The world champions in Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle and Classic Graphix Top Jr. Dragster presented by PRP will be decided on Monday.

The two finalists in Pro Street, Bill Lutz and Bill Riddle, decided to split. Lutz allowed Riddle to take the win, and Riddle broke the beams to make it official. The three semifinalists in Super Street also chose to split. All other class eliminations will finish on Monday.

Officials plan to get back on track around 2 p.m. Monday. Stay tuned to www.PDRA660.com and the PDRA Racing Facebook page for updates regarding Monday’s completion of eliminations at the Proline Racing Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger at Virginia Motorsports Park.