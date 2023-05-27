Connect with us

PDRA Super Street Field Anchored by Blake Denton’s 4.729 in Norwalk

Super Street young gun Blake Denton’s hot streak in the class continued Friday with his second consecutive No. 1 qualifier award. Driving his Musi-powered ’76 Camaro, Denton stepped up to a 4.729 at 156.68 in the final session to hold off three other drivers in the 4.70s. Earlier this month, Denton also qualified No. 1 and won in Super Street at the Shakedown Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, though it wasn’t in PDRA competition.

“We had a little hiccup in testing, then we kind of got the car straight and came out here and had to pedal it in Q2,” said Denton, who thanked Mark Micke’s M&M Transmission, Pat Musi Racing Engines, Hoosier Tires, and Tommy and Judy Franklin. “In Q3, we kind of swung for it and it took it. So I couldn’t be happier with the car. It’s working great and the motor is running good. Everything’s going good.”

Dan Whetstine was Denton’s closest challenger with a 4.762 at 155.87 in his ProCharged ’91 Mustang in second. Brad Cox posted a 4.767 at 153.65 in his ’90 Mustang to qualify third.

