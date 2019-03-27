PDRA Summer Nationals to Be Powered by Lithium Pros

Lithium Pros, manufacturers of lithium-ion racing batteries, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of the Professional Drag Racers Association’s return to South Georgia, series officials announced today. The PDRA Summer Nationals powered by Lithium Pros is scheduled for June 27-29 at South Georgia Motorsports Park near Valdosta, Ga.

“We’re fortunate to have the support of Lithium Pros Batteries as we return to South Georgia,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “It’s always exciting when we can partner with manufacturers who are passionate about our form of drag racing and create products that meet the needs of our racers.”

Lithium Pros was established in 2011 with a management team boasting over 20 years of experience in racing. The company’s engineers, chemists and machinists focus on developing high performance, ultra-lightweight lithium-ion batteries for customers in the racing, EV, marine, fleet and specialty markets.

The first Lithium Pros lithium-ion batteries were purpose-built for Pro Nitrous, Pro Mod and Pro Stock applications. The company’s background in drag racing – specifically, eighth-mile doorslammer racing – led to an ideal partnership with the PDRA.

“We are just absolutely thrilled to be a part of the PDRA,” said Kevin Bennett, president, Lithium Pros. “It’s some of the highest-level eighth-mile drag racing out there, and we think we have a great product for these racers. It should be a strong partnership, and we’re excited to watch these teams compete ‘under the lights’ at Valdosta, one of our favorite tracks.”

Members of Lithium Pros staff will be on site at the Summer Nationals to provide customer support and spread the word about the company’s line of lightweight lithium-ion batteries.

The eight-race 2019 PDRA Tour will kick off at the PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech, April 4-6 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.

