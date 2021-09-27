PDRA Returns to GALOT Motorsports Park for Late-Season Action at DragWars

The 2021 Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) world championship points battles are coming down to the wire as the all-eighth-mile series returns to GALOT Motorsports Park for Proline Racing DragWars presented by Modern Racing, Sept. 30-Oct. 2. It’s the seventh of eight races for the series’ professional and sportsman racers, so the Benson, North Carolina, event could be a make-or-break race for championship contenders.

“It’s been over a month since our last race, but the PDRA racers and teams are fired up and ready to get back on track in pursuit of the 2021 PDRA world championships,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “This race plays a crucial role in the championship chase. The weather is starting to cool off, the racers are as competitive as ever, and GALOT is a world-class racetrack. When all that comes together, the result is some incredible, side-by-side racing for the fans.”

Proline Racing, known for building and tuning some of the quickest and fastest boosted engines in a variety of classes, is the title sponsor of DragWars. Modern Racing, a one-stop-shop for motorsports electronics, wiring and fabrication services, is continuing its role as the event’s presenting sponsor.

“Proline Racing and Modern Racing are two longtime supporters of the PDRA,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “Not only are they series sponsors, they also offer our racers the products and services they need to be successful. They’re valued members of the PDRA community, and we’re proud to have their support as the sponsors of DragWars.”

DragWars will feature all but one of the PDRA’s professional categories, with Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, Penske/PRS Pro Boost presented by WS Construction, Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition, $hameless Racing Pro Outlaw 632, and Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle set to race at GALOT. Drag 965 Pro Street will join the series again at the Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger to close out the season.

In Pro Nitrous, defending world champion Jim Halsey has been the driver to beat in his Brandon Switzer-tuned, Fulton-powered “Daddy Shark” ’68 Camaro. With four wins in six races, the nitrous Pro Modified veteran is on the verge of a third consecutive title. Championship challenger Tony Wilson, along with stars like Jay Cox and Tommy Franklin will be fighting with Halsey for the DragWars win.

The championship battle is tighter in Pro Boost, where Kevin Rivenbark in the ProCharger-boosted GALOT Motorsports ’69 Camaro leads former teammate Todd Tutterow by just over three rounds. The two North Carolina natives have faced off in the two most recent final rounds, with Rivenbark emerging victorious both times. Four ProCharger-equipped drivers – Randy Weatherford, Daniel Pharris, Johnny Camp, and Jason Lee – are chasing Rivenbark and Tutterow. Weatherford is chasing his first win of the season, while the other three have each won once this year.

With two wins and two runner-up finishes, Chris Powers is the Extreme Pro Stock points leader in his Sonny’s Racing Engines ’14 Camaro. Powers earned his first win in the class at GALOT in 2017, and he won when the series started its 2021 season at GALOT in the spring. He’s trying to fend off defending world champion Johnny Pluchino, who is still very much in the championship hunt. While Pluchino is still chasing his first points race win of the season, he won the Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars race earlier this summer. Class veterans like JR Carr, Elijah Morton, Steven Boone and John Montecalvo will also be in the hunt for the DragWars win.

A trio of victories put Wes Distefano and his Musi-powered $hameless Racing ’68 Camaro on top in Pro Outlaw 632 going into DragWars. The defending world champion has displayed incredible consistency all season, racing to runner-up finishes at the three races he didn’t win. He’s also the defending event champion. Challengers like Daryl Stewart, Dillon Voss and Chris Holdorf will attempt to deny Distefano another DragWars title.

Pro Nitrous Motorcycle will be back in action after a couple months away from PDRA competition. Second-generation rider Chris Garner-Jones is chasing his first world championship aboard his T.T. Jones Racing Hayabusa with a win and two runner-up finishes. He leads by just over one round over defending world champion Travis Davis, who’s won twice this year.

The PDRA’s full slate of sportsman classes will take part in DragWars, including MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by Tejas Borja, Lucas Oil Elite Top Dragster, MagnaFuel Top Sportsman, Lucas Oil Top Dragster, and Edelbrock Bracket Bash presented by COMP Cams.

The sportsman points leaders going into the event are Tim Molnar (Elite Top Sportsman), Michael White (Elite Top Dragster), Nick Meloni (Top Sportsman), and TG Paschal (Top Dragster).

As always, the rising stars of the PDRA will compete in the Jr. Dragster classes, Coolshirt Systems Pro Jr. Dragster and Classic Graphix Top Jr. Dragster. Will Creasman (Pro Jr. Dragster) and Rowan Parlett (Top Jr. Dragster) are the current points leaders.

DragWars will also include a No-Time Outlaw Shootout, with shakedowns on Friday and eliminations on Saturday.

Pre-race testing at DragWars will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday qualifying will begin with the first Top Jr. Dragster qualifying session at 9:30 a.m. Pro qualifying sessions will follow at 2 p.m., 5:30 and 7. Sportsman and Jr. Dragster classes will get a final qualifying session at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Pre-race ceremonies and pro class eliminations will begin at 3:25 p.m.

Spectator tickets for Proline Racing DragWars presented by Modern Racing are available for $15 for Thursday testing, $20 for Friday or $20 for Saturday, while a weekend pass is available for $50. Kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult ticket. Tickets are available at www.PDRA660.com and at the gate.

