PDRA Postpones Mid-Atlantic Showdown at Virginia Motorsports Park

The PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Modern Racing, originally scheduled for May 7-9, is being postponed, series officials announced today. The Virginia Motorsports Park event is now the second PDRA race to be postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things are starting to look more and more positive as the days and weeks go by, but we won’t be able to hold the Mid-Atlantic Showdown as scheduled,” said Tyler Crossnoe, series director, PDRA. “Virginia’s non-essential business opening date has been extended to May 8, right in the middle of our race date. We’re as ready to race as anybody, but we must respect the guidelines set in place by the state officials.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Crossnoe, who is also the vice president at Virginia Motorsports Park, is working with the PDRA’s track partners to develop a new schedule for the first half of the season. This includes the Mid-Atlantic Showdown, as well as what was supposed to be the season-opening race in early April, the East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park.

“We’re in talks with local and state government officials in Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Maryland to determine when we’ll be able to hold races in those areas,” Crossnoe said. “Those talks are also helping us understand the policies we’ll need to have in place at those events, such as social distancing, to ensure we’re doing our part to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

The PDRA, now in its seventh season, is still working to hold all eight races on its 2020 schedule.

“We appreciate our racers, fans and sponsors being patient as we work through this challenging time,” Crossnoe said. “We’re working hard to get answers for everyone, and we hope to announce firm dates and plans as soon as possible.”

Further updates on the 2020 PDRA schedule can be found at www.Facebook.com/pdraracing and www.PDRA660.com.

Comments