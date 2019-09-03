PDRA Moving Forward with Drag Wars Presented by Pro Line Racing at GALOT

The sixth of eight races on the Professional Drag Racers Association’s (PDRA) Road to the Finals, PDRA Drag Wars presented by Pro Line Racing, will continue as planned despite inclement weather related to Hurricane Dorian, race officials announced today. Originally scheduled for Sept. 5-7 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C., Drag Wars will be completed using an abbreviated Friday-Saturday schedule.

“PDRA and GALOT Motorsports Park officials have all watched the storm tracks long enough and according to meteorologists across the board, we appear to have a window to make this sixth race on the Road to the Finals happen for our racers and fans,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “Everybody stay safe in their travels and we will do our best to accommodate everyone to the best of our abilities. The PDRA Racing series is looking forward to another event at GALOT Motorsports Park and we hope to see you all coming out to a great event at a wonderful facility.”

Drag Wars is a critical race for drivers chasing a world championship in the PDRA’s professional class and sportsman categories. Pro classes set to compete at Drag Wars are Moroso Pro Boost, Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock, Schwing America Pro Outlaw 632 presented by East Side Auto Transport and Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle. The event will include sportsman racing in MagnaFuel Top Sportsman, Lucas Oil Top Dragster, Coolshirt Pro Jr. Dragster presented by Knoxtown Products and Gilbert Motorsports Top Jr. Dragster.

The one standard PDRA class not competing at Drag Wars is Edelbrock Bracket Bash, which is offered to local bracket racers but does not compete for a PDRA world championship.

“We know parking is already limited at GALOT and will be limited further after the amount of rain we’re supposed to get, so we felt it was best to eliminate Bracket Bash from this event and open up 30-40 pit spots for our touring teams,” Crossnoe said.

Racers competing at PDRA Drag Wars presented by Pro Line Racing can park on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rather than testing on Thursday, the PDRA will offer testing for teams from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Friday’s schedule continues with a pro qualifying session at 6 p.m., Top Dragster qualifying at 7:30 p.m., a second pro session at 8 p.m. and Top Sportsman qualifying at 9:30 p.m.

Jr. Dragster racers will get their two qualifying sessions at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturday, with the second session for Top Dragster and Top Sportsman running in between. The pro classes will get a final third qualifying session at noon before sportsman eliminations start at 1:30 p.m. Pro class eliminations will kick off the PDRA Main Event at 4 p.m., with pro final rounds scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Sunday is available as a rain date if necessary.

Visit www.pdra660.com or www.Facebook.com/pdraracing/ for a detailed event schedule and updates.

Tickets to the PDRA Drag Wars presented by Pro Line Racing are available for $20 for Friday qualifying and $25 for Saturday eliminations. Children 10 and under get in free. Tickets are available at the gate or online at www.pdra660.com.

