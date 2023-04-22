PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown Eliminations to Continue Sunday

An afternoon of heavy rain showers put a stop to Saturday eliminations at the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Classic Graphix at Virginia Motorsports Park. Eliminations will continue Sunday.

“We’ve been expecting this rain all week, and we’ve done as much as possible to get ahead of it,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “By starting eliminations on Friday night, we put ourselves one round closer to finishing before the rain came in, but we just ran out of time. Fortunately, Sunday’s forecast is promising. Our PDRA and VMP teams will work through the night to rebuild the racing surface to provide our racers with the conditions they need to complete the Mid-Atlantic Showdown.”

Before the rain started, the second round of eliminations was completed in Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, WS Construction Pro Boost presented by P2 Contracting and Ty-Drive, Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition, M&M Transmission Pro 632, Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle, Menscer Motorsports Pro Street presented by Afco, and Afco Super Street presented by Menscer Motorsports.

MagnaFuel Top Sportsman presented by Corbin’s RV and Laris Motorsports Insurance Top Dragster also completed a second round of eliminations. MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by PAR Racing Engines, Laris Motorsports Insurance Elite Top Dragster, Coolshirt Systems Pro Jr. Dragster presented by PRP, and Classic Graphix Top Jr. Dragster presented by PRP all started eliminations with one round completed.

For complete Saturday results, click here or visit www.PDRA660.com.

The Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Classic Graphix at Virginia Motorsports Park will resume Sunday at 11 a.m.