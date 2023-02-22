PDRA Lends Support to World Series of Pro Mod

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA), celebrating its 10th season in 2023, has been named a major sponsor of the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM), event officials announced today. The series will provide support equipment, as well as offer perks for its drivers and teams competing in the Bradenton Motorsports Park event March 3-5.

“We really cherish our racers and enjoy them representing the PDRA and just want to give something back,” said Judy Franklin, co-owner, PDRA. “This is a prestigious race and we want it to be known when our racers are winning rounds.”

“It’s pretty incredible what the Franklin family and the whole PDRA team have done for doorslammer drag racing since the series inception in 2014,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder and WSOPM promoter. “The PDRA has grown into one of the most respected organizations in the sport, and its racers are no doubt some of the fiercest out there. It means so much to everyone on our team that Judy, Tommy, and Team PDRA are getting so involved with what we’re doing with the World Series of Pro Mod.”

Along with providing support equipment, Franklin and the PDRA team are preparing a number of surprises for the PDRA drivers and teams that will be competing throughout the weekend.

“We have some special things lined up for our PDRA racers once we get to the event,” Franklin said. “We have been blessed with the opportunity to be doing this, as we are celebrating 10 years in the making of some of the toughest competitors in the world. This is almost like ‘pregaming’ before we kick off our 2023 season, so we will look forward to spending some time with all of them.”

The invitation-only WSOPM field features numerous PDRA drivers, including reigning world champions Jim Halsey (Pro Nitrous) and Todd Tutterow (Pro Boost); past world champions like Tommy Franklin, Jason Harris, and Kevin Rivenbark; and standouts like Melanie Salemi, Randy Weatherford, Chris Rini, Kurt Steding, Johnny Camp, Preston Tanner, and Jay Cox.

The event will also feature the inaugural $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving. The invitation-only field for that class includes reigning and two-time PDRA Extreme Pro Stock world champion Johnny Pluchino, as well as past world champs Chris Powers, John Montecalvo, and Steven Boone.

“We are excited for this event and we’re very thankful that the DI organization is including so many of our racers,” Franklin said. “It’s no secret that they are definitely CBAs [certified badasses] and we want to make sure we let the world know! PDRATTF!”

Tickets are now available at www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. Fans not in attendance can stream all of the drag racing classes at the WSOPM on FloRacing.com.