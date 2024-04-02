PDRA Extreme Pro Stock Contender Jordan Ensslin Partners with Golden Gate Hotel & Casino

Jordan Ensslin, a rising star in the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series’ Extreme Pro Stock division, announced today a new partnership with Golden Gate Hotel & Casino for the 2024 season. The historic Las Vegas hotel and casino will serve as a major sponsor on Ensslin’s 2008 Ford Mustang Mountain Motor Pro Stock car as he pursues his first win in the class, starting this weekend at the PDRA East Coast Nationals at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.

“We gamble every time we get in the race car, so what better way to promote a sports book, a hotel, and a casino?” Ensslin said. “We’re a family-based team, and the folks at Golden Gate relate to that and appreciate that. My grandfather and I, and my now wife, Jacie, and our crew are all just working together for the same ultimate goal of winning races and going fast. We’re excited to have Golden Gate get involved and help us chase a world championship in PDRA Extreme Pro Stock.”

Golden Gate Hotel & Casino is conveniently located at the entrance to the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. The casino blends the latest in gaming technology with classic favorites on the Golden Gate’s iconic casino floor. The Golden Gate’s location on Fremont Street offers four blocks of bars, restaurants, and live entertainment.

As part of the partnership, Golden Gate is offering a preferred rate for Ensslin Racing fans. Fans can book rooms here: https://goldengatecasino.book.pegsbe.com/promo?propertyCode=GGHC&offerCode=GENSSLIN

“I’ve been out to Vegas a few times over the last several months and was really impressed by the Golden Gate, as well as Circa and The D,” Ensslin said, referencing the other properties owned by Derek and Greg Stevens. “Our whole goal with this partnership is to encourage our fellow PDRA racers and the fans to check out the Golden Gate when they’re planning their next Las Vegas trip. Mr. Derek and his team have done a lot to revitalize this historic hotel and casino and the whole Fremont Street area. The Golden Gate staff will really make sure your visit is a memorable one.”

Ensslin made his PDRA Extreme Pro Stock debut at the end of the 2022 season after running numerous seasons in the Pro 632 class. With horsepower from Allen Competition Engines and support from partners like Menscer Motorsports, AED Competition, PJP Construction, and CJW Solutions, Ensslin ran the entire eight-race season, but the young rising star is looking for more this season.

“Last season was our first full year in PDRA Extreme Pro Stock, and to say we struggled is an understatement,” Ensslin said. “We qualified at every race, but we didn’t turn on as many win lights as we wanted. We set higher standards for ourselves. We’re still trying to figure out our combination. With a little help from Golden Gate and Circa out in Las Vegas, we’re hoping to do more testing, more R&D, and come out swinging this weekend at the PDRA East Coast Nationals.”

The East Coast Nationals also marks the official debut of Ensslin’s partnership with Dark Horse Coffee Company, a coffee producer located in Plant City, Fla. Dark Horse offers a line of light, medium, and dark roast coffees in whole bean, ground, and “Fuel Pods.” Dark Horse Coffee Company samples will be available in the Ensslin Racing pit area throughout the season.

“Jeremy Turner and his wife roast, grind, and package everything themselves,” Ensslin said. “It’s been so neat to see how somebody can build something from the ground up. It’s just like a race car. They put their blood, sweat, and tears into trying to offer the best coffee for the best price, just like we put our blood, sweat, and tears into trying to make this race car go 4.00 seconds flat. Jeremy came over to our shop one day because he’d worked for a chassis shop and had a passion for racing. He saw my grandfather and I busting our tails and wanted to help. We have a mutual appreciate for each other as small family businesses, and we want to help each other grow.”

Extreme Pro Stock competition at the PDRA East Coast Nationals at GALOT Motorsports Park will begin with three qualifying sessions on Friday, April 5. Eliminations will take place Saturday, April 6.

This story was originally published on April 2, 2024.