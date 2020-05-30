PDRA East Coast Nationals – Saturday Race Notes

After COVID-19 extended the offseason by an extra two months, the 2020 PDRA season is finally kicking off with the East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.

State and local officials aren’t allowing spectators this weekend, but fans can watch the official event livestream on SpeedVideo.

ADVERTISEMENT



Update at 11:47 a.m.

The PDRA’s new small-tire class, Pro Street, just completed its first qualifying session. Paul Gargus set the pace with a 4.153 at 188.60, followed by Andy Manson (4.264 at 174.21) and Brian McGee (4.471 at 168.35).

Update at 11:35 a.m.

Pro Outlaw 632 Q1 is complete. The top 3 are Chris Holdorf (4.332 at 163.97), Wes Distefano (4.339 at 166.93) and Robert Sellers (4.372 at 161.92).

Update at 11:20 a.m.

A short round of Pro Nitrous Motorcycle qualifying is complete. Only three bikes on the property, though Brunson Grothus is expected to be here in time for Q2 this afternoon.

Update at 11:11 a.m.

Extreme Pro Stock Q1 is complete. Chris Powers (4.074 at 176.01), JR Carr (4.097 at 175.09) and Elijah Morton (4.102 at 175.07) top the nine-car field.

Update at 11:01 a.m.

Pro Boost Q1 is complete. Randy Weatherford (3.687 at 202.79), Jason Harris (3.704 at 201.52) and Eric Gustafson (3.707 at 200.47) lead the 16-car order.

Update at 10:40 a.m.

Pro Nitrous Q1 is complete. The top 3 are Jim Halsey (3.708 at 204.57), Tommy Franklin (3.71 at 202.67) and Jay Cox (3.723 at 201.79). Fifteen cars made an attempt. Pro Boost is up next.

Update at 10:20 a.m.

Ed Burnley’s “Ironman” ’68 Camaro went into the right side retaining wall at the top end after his parachutes wouldn’t come out. Burnley is OK and his car sustained minimal damage. This was the first full pair of Pro Nitrous cars.

Update at 10:10 a.m.

We’re off with the first Pro Nitrous car down the track! John Vergotz kicks off the session with a 3.81 at 196 mph. Cars are slow coming to the lanes, but they’re definitely filling up.

Update at 9:51 a.m.

Pro Nitrous cars have been called to the lanes for the first qualifying session. All Friday qualifying was rained out, other than one session for the Jr. Dragster classes.

Here’s the run order for the day:

Q1

Pro Nitrous

Pro Boost

Extreme Pro Stock

Pro Nitrous Motorcycle

Pro Outlaw 632

Pro Street

Top Sportsman

Top Dragster

Bracket Bash

Q2

Juniors

Pros

TS

TD

BB



E1, if time allows

Pros

TS48

TD48

BB

– No JD eliminations unless time allows.

Comments