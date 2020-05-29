PDRA East Coast Nationals – Friday Race Report

After COVID-19 extended the offseason by an extra two months, the 2020 PDRA season is finally kicking off with the East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.

Frequent rain showers have pushed back Friday’s qualifying sessions to start off around 3:45 p.m. EST, beginning with Gilbert Motorsports Top Jr. Dragster.

The current run order looks like this:

Top Jr. Dragster

Pro Jr. Dragster

Pro Nitrous

Pro Boost

Pro Nitrous Motorcycle

Pro Outlaw 632

Pro Street

Top Sportsman

Top Dragster

Bracket Bash

Update at 4:03 p.m.

The first qualifying session of the 2020 PDRA season is rolling! Top Jr. Dragster is kicking it off, while another thunderstorm is expected to roll into the area in around 45 minutes. The Pro Nitrous teams have been asked to prepare to head to the staging lanes with their gear on.

