PDRA East Coast Nationals – Friday Race Report
After COVID-19 extended the offseason by an extra two months, the 2020 PDRA season is finally kicking off with the East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.
Frequent rain showers have pushed back Friday’s qualifying sessions to start off around 3:45 p.m. EST, beginning with Gilbert Motorsports Top Jr. Dragster.
The current run order looks like this:
Top Jr. Dragster
Pro Jr. Dragster
Pro Nitrous
Pro Boost
Pro Nitrous Motorcycle
Pro Outlaw 632
Pro Street
Top Sportsman
Top Dragster
Bracket Bash
Update at 4:03 p.m.
The first qualifying session of the 2020 PDRA season is rolling! Top Jr. Dragster is kicking it off, while another thunderstorm is expected to roll into the area in around 45 minutes. The Pro Nitrous teams have been asked to prepare to head to the staging lanes with their gear on.
