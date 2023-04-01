PDRA East Coast Nationals Eliminations Postponed to Sunday

Inclement weather on Saturday forced Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) and GALOT Motorsports Park officials to postpone eliminations at the season-opening Summit Racing Equipment PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech to Sunday. Rain and heavy winds put a stop to Saturday morning’s activities, and the forecast for the rest of the day predicted more of the same conditions.

“Between the wind and the rain, we weren’t going to be able to get cars on track until late in the evening,” said Tyler Crossnoe, series director, PDRA. ”With a full day of eliminations left to run, we’ve decided to postpone the rest of the event to Sunday. The forecast for the day looks much better, and will provide the conditions our racers need for safe and competitive racing.”

Qualifying in the PDRA’s professional and sportsman classes was completed Friday night. Classic Graphix Top Jr. Dragster completed its final qualifying session Saturday morning, and Pro Jr. Dragster ran one pair of its final session.

Sunday activities will begin at 10 a.m. starting with the completion of Pro Jr. Dragster final qualifying. Edelbrock Bracket Bash presented by COMP Cams will then get a time trial before eliminations begin in the sportsman and Jr. Dragster classes. Pro eliminations are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Spectators who purchased Saturday tickets can return for free on Sunday or receive a refund.

For a complete schedule and detailed refund policy information, visit the PDRA Racing Facebook page or visit www.PDRA660.com.