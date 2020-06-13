PDRA Carolina Showdown – Saturday Race Notes

The PDRA is back in action at the Carolina Showdown presented by ProCharger at Darlington Dragway. It’s the second race of the now-seven-race season, following the East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park in late May.

The series will conclude sportsman qualifying and go into eliminations today.

PDRA announced earlier this week that a limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend this race. Tickets are available here. Fans watching from afar can tune in to the official event livestream via SpeedVideo.

Stay tuned to this page for eliminations results, news and more.

Pro Eliminations Coming Up

Pro Nitrous cars are paired up and parked in the staging lanes for the first round of eliminations. Tyler Crossnoe and the track prep team are finishing up track prep, and pre-race ceremonies will begin soon. (Updated at 2:10 p.m.)

Halsey, Harris, Carr, Garner-Jones and Distefano Qualify No. 1 in Pro Classes



Straight Line Media put together this video featuring the low qualifiers in the pro classes: Jim Halsey in Pro Nitrous, Jason Harris in Pro Boost, JR Carr in Extreme Pro Stock, Chris Garner-Jones in Pro Nitrous Motorcycle and Wes Distefano in Pro Outlaw 632. Read our full qualifying recap here.

Top Jr. Dragster Eliminations Ladder and Final Qualifying Order

Pro Jr. Dragster Eliminations Ladder and Final Qualifying Order

Elite Top Dragster Eliminations Ladder and Final Qualifying Order

Top Dragster 32 Eliminations Ladder and Final Qualifying Order

Elite Top Sportsman Eliminations Ladder

Top Sportsman 32 Eliminations Ladder

Top Sportsman Final Qualifying Order

Saturday Schedule

