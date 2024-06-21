PBR Night of Fire Set for Saturday, July 13 at Virginia Motorsports Park

Virginia Motorsports Park and the PDRA Drag Racing Series have teamed up with the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) for the world’s leading bull riding organization to become the naming rights partner of the upcoming PBR Night of Fire event July 12-13 at the Dinwiddie, Virginia based facility.

The PBR Night of Fire, is an exciting drag racing event on-track with Top Fuel, jet dragsters and wheelstanders – all serving as the midseason all-star race for the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series.

The Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars event puts the top eight drivers in a free-entry-fee, winner-take-all showdown through three rounds of eliminations and over $70,000 in total payouts. Off-track, the PBR Night of Fire provides live concerts, music, games located on the manufacturer’s midway and more, making this event truly a one-of-a-kind experience for fans at the racetrack. This season, Tyler Farr is the headlining act for the concert to close the evening on Saturday night.

“This partnership is a ground-breaking program to pair two of the most extreme sports in the world together,” said Tyler Crossnoe, Vice President of Virginia Motorsports Park. “PBR has been a great partner in a short amount of time, and I’m thoroughly excited to build upon this for years to come with the Night of Fire event and our two entities of Virginia Motorsports Park and the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series.”

Fueled by on-the edge-of-your-seat excitement, both bull riding and drag racing provide some of the wildest viewing experiences that all happen in the blink of an eye – where tenths, hundredths and even thousandths of each individual second matters.

PBR’s sponsored “PBR Teams Top Fuel Dragster” owned by Scott Palmer, will be on the ground to battle it out on the 1,000-foot racecourse at over 300 miles per hour. The event marks Palmer’s first race back in the driver’s seat after an intense accident late last season. Additionally, Alex Laughlin will make his return to the seat of the second “PBR Teams Top Fuel Dragster” at the fan-favorite event.

“Returning to Virginia for the second season in a row to wow the fans with our Top Fuelers is special, one of our favorite events from last season and now with PBR involved in the event as well, this is going to be a good time,” said Palmer.

“PBR is grateful to Scott Palmer for connecting us with Virginia Motorsports Park,” said Mark Fine, CMO, PBR. “Scott has brought the same heart-and-soul passion with which he races to promoting our new team league on his Top Fuel dragster, and now he’s introduced us to a fun and exciting motorsports event we’re so excited to support.”

The PBR Teams League launched in 2022, featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on eight teams from around the country in five-on-five bull riding games. Following expansion to 10 teams, the 2024 season begins in Oklahoma City on July 12, culminating in a team championship Oct. 18-20 in Las Vegas.

Prior to Tyler Farr headlining the live music on stage to close out the adrenaline-filled evening, fans will also enjoy live DJs, PDRA RaceDay with Tyler Crossnoe and FloRacing’s Courtney Enders, driver introductions, first round pairings brought to you by Red Line Oil and much more. The weekend kicks off with pre-race testing on Friday, July 12 along with a racer party that evening.

The PBR Night of Fire starts at 11a.m. on Saturday, July 13 with one shakedown run for all competitors, eventgoers can enjoy a variety of interactive activities throughout the daytime hours before the show starts at 5p.m.

For more information on the PBR Night of Fire or to buy tickets, please visit www.racevmp.com.