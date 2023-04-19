Paul Richards, Versatran Brand Announce Partnership

Versatran, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville, announced today a partnership with Paul Richards Racing. Paul Richards Racing and its driver, Dave Richards, will be racing their Nitro Funny Car in Charlotte with Versatran as its new corporate sponsor.

Versatran, a sister division to Scag Power Equipment, has come to understand the powerful market reach of the NHRA. At the same time, they have learned the importance of collaborating with the right people at the track. Versatran is excited to partner with Paul Richards Racing as a way of pairing two great teams together to surprise others on Sundays. Both teams are dedicated to the vision of building a successful relationship for the long term.

Paul Richards Racing has been a beloved and respected Funny Car team at the track for many years. They have been looking for a strategic relationship that would identify with their blue-collar values and dedication. Paul Richards Racing’s love of the sport and their volunteer crew embody the spirit and energy of Versatran’s own customer base and employees. Versatran trucks is a natural fit with the Richards team.

“I, and the rest of the team at Paul Richards Racing, feel very blessed to have been given this opportunity to realize a dream that is now becoming reality” says Paul Richards, team owner.

Versatran has also agreed to sponsor Richards at other NHRA race events during the 2023 season.