Paul Richards Racing Renews Partnership with Guaranteed Rate

Paul Richards Racing is excited to announce that Guaranteed Rate, one of America’s top 5 retail mortgage lenders, has renewed their partnership of Dave Richards’ Ford Mustang. The sponsorship will cover multiple races during the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

“We can’t wait to blast down the drag strip again this season with Dave Richards in the Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang,” said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. “It doesn’t get any more exciting than a 10,000 horsepower Funny Car going over 300 mph.”

“Our entire Paul Richards Racing team is thrilled to renew this partnership with Guaranteed Rate in 2021,” said Dave Richards. “They came on board last year and showed a strong presence on and off track. Everyone has been amazing to work with and we looked forward to continuing our relationship in 2021 and beyond. We are excited to get to Gainesville and get that Wally for everyone at Guaranteed Rate!”

The 52nd annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals begins on Friday, March 12 with one qualifying sessions at 5:00 p.m. (ET) and Saturday, March 13 with two qualifying sessions at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (ET). Race day will be on Sunday, March 14 starting at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

