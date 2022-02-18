Paul Lee Welcomes New Sponsors for 2022 NHRA Winternationals

Paul Lee and his McLeod Racing Funny Car team will return to the Pomona Fairplex with Mainline Sales Inc, MSI International, and BREEN Engineering to kick off the 2022 NHRA Camping World Series. Coming off a strong preseason test session, the Jim Oberhofer and Dustin Heim-led team look forward to hitting the ground running.

Mainline Sales and MSI National Sales are a full-service manufacturer’s representative, serving plumbing (residential & commercial), mechanical, fire protection, industrial, irrigation, waterworks, and automotive in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii. Supported by a seasoned staff of professionals who are dedicated to satisfying the value chain, Mainline Sales and MSI National believe in delivering superior results for manufacturers who they represent.

BREEN Engineering is a well-established local and national engineering resource, providing high quality civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineering design. BREEN has consulted on multi-million-dollar engineering projects throughout Southern California and across the United States.

Paul Lee, owner of the Wharton Automotive Group (McLeod Racing, FTI Performance, Silver Sport Transmissions) enters his 18th year of Funny Car competition with the tenacity of winning in the aggressive class. Being able to bring new marketing partners out to the track, Lee is determined to show what nitro Funny Car racing is all about.

“I’m really excited to get the NHRA 2022 season started,” Lee said. “At preseason testing this past weekend, we showed some real potential in both the new team members’ chemistry and a whole new clutch program. With the help from our good friends at Mainline Sales, MSI National Sales, and Breen Engineering, we want to put in a whole team effort and win some rounds this weekend.

With the addition of Dustin Heim to the assistant crew chief position and several new crew members who have joined the team over the offseason, preseason testing showed a glimpse into what the team is capable of for this year. With strong half-track pulls that overlay runs in the 3.80s and 3.90s, the team is ready to battle it out for the 2022 season.

