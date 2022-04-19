Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News NHRA

Paul Lee Returns with Dustin Heim, Jason Bunker as Co-Crew Chiefs
Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive News

Not Backing Down: The Fight to Save Palm Beach International Raceway

News NHRA

Red Line Oil, Don Schumacher Racing Form New Partnership

News Products Tech

VP Racing Fuels Launches Speed Sauce Plus New Injection Fluid

News

Mid-West Drag Racing Series Heads to Memphis One Last Time for Memphis Nationals

News

Comp Eliminator Racer Ed Federkeil to Support Tunnel to Towers Foundation at SpringNationals

News NHRA

Sand Haulers of America Latest Brand to Ride with Camrie Caruso

News

Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout Added to NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing

News

Don Prudhomme Determined to Defend Turbo Class Title at Mexican 1000

News NHRA

NHRA Camping World Series Heads to zMAX Dragway for Thrilling Four-Wide Nationals

News

Paul Lee Returns with Dustin Heim, Jason Bunker as Co-Crew Chiefs

Published

Paul Lee, owner and driver of the McLeod Racing Nitro Funny Car team, has announced the addition of  Jason Bunker to the team’s brain trust. Bunker will start immediately with Dustin Heim and the team at the Brownsburg, IN shop. Lee looks at this progression in his team as a fresh start.

Bunker, a Northern California native, has been involved with drag racing since he was a teenager. With experience in Pro Modified, Nostalgia Funny Car, Nitro Funny Car, and a Top Fuel Dragster, Bunker has the passion that will complement the entire Paul Lee Racing team.

“I am very excited to be joining Paul Lee’s team,” says Bunker. “The opportunity to be fully involved with a nitro Funny Car team in Indy was the perfect next step for me and my family. Taking a look at the equipment that Paul has purchased over the last couple of years, this team has all the potential to run with the top Funny Car teams in this sport. And to work together with Dustin is going to be a really great time and we both can’t wait to hit the track in Houston.”

Bunker will be assisting Heim at the controls of the team and the tuneup for the car. With these two young guns, Lee is ready to reap in the rewards with some fresh perspective on racing in one of the toughest classes in NHRA drag racing.

“I’m certainly ready for a fresh start to the 2022 NHRA season,” Lee says. “Having Jason join Dustin as co-crew chiefs and replacing some key crew members with those two in charge, will give our team a new look and exciting new future. I’m looking forward to Houston and giving our loyal fans and marketing partners something to cheer for. We plan to go to race, and race hard. I can’t wait to see our new team in action.”

With the recent development of a new team, Lee deemed it appropriate to have a complete fresh start in Houston with a new scheme for the McLeod Racing Funny Car body.

“We’re not only starting fresh as a team, but starting fresh with an exciting new wrap, scheme, and new starting line shirts as well,” Lee says. “We will include a ‘Phoenix’ on the hood of the car that represents a ‘new beginning rising from the ashes with renewed youth’ for our team. I can’t wait for everyone in Houston to see the new car.”

The refreshed McLeod team will be ready for all the action for the final SpringNationals in Houston.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes. ADVERTISEMENT

February 23, 2014

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 ADVERTISEMENT Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

Fans Encouraged to Devour ‘Taste of Motorplex’ During FallNationals

Texas Motorplex will host the Taste of Motorplex at the 35th annual AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, October 14-18, 2020 to fill the void...

October 12, 2020
Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.