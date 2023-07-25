Paul Lee Returns To Sonoma With Support From Denso, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Paul Lee and his McLeod Racing Nitro Funny Car entry return to Sonoma Raceway with DENSO and new marketing partner, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. The team will host a full hospitality with his partners of Mainline Sales and Breen Design Group for the entire weekend of action. With progress with the tune-up continuing in the right direction, the John Medlen and Jason Bunker led team head into Sonoma with the strategy of consistency.

With many DENSO executives and guests attending the race, Paul will be their leading funny car entry to cheer on for the weekend. DENSO will also be one of the primary partnerships featured on the funny car.

“Paul Lee has been a part of the NHRA for more than 40 years,” says Dan Muramoto, Manager Marketing Dept. of DENSO Products and Services Americas INC. “DENSO has over 50 years of history of innovation in the U.S. automotive industry and this year we are proud to partner with Paul Lee Racing as a sponsor for the DENSO Sonoma Nationals.”

“We are excited to have Denso on our McLeod Racing nitro funny car at their annual Denso Sonoma Nationals,” says team owner and driver Paul Lee. “They are the official spark plug partner for Paul Lee Racing and we look forward to seeing them and meeting their guests during this race weekend.”

Paul Lee will introduce Zurn Elkay Water Solutions into the action-packed sport of NHRA Drag Racing this weekend. Zurn Elkay is a pure-play water business that includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. With representation from Mainline Sales, Zurn Elkay will be prominently showcased on Lee’s funny car.

“For years, Mainline Sales has always been a great partner with our race team, and having one of their key partners in Zurn Elkay join us for the Sonoma Nationals makes this event even more special,” says Lee. “Zurn Elkay offers water solutions for schools that give kids everywhere the chance to have cleaner and fresher water which is amazing.”

Over the last few races, John Medlen and Jason Bunker continue to find the sweet spot for the McLeod Racing team. With noticeable progress on engine parts in Norwalk, the duo looks forward to provide Paul and his guests a great weekend of racing.

“With valuable input from John Medlen, our Jason Bunker-led team shows clear signs of improvement,” says Lee. “We just need more runs, and this weekend we hope to start shining. I’m excited to get back to the racetrack at Sonoma, one of my favorite races of the year. Plus, we represent great partners like DENSO, Zurn Elkay, Mainline Sales, and Breen Design Group.”

In addition to DENSO and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, the Paul Lee Racing team welcomes back IGTG IT Consulting and Breen Design Group. With qualifying kicking off Friday afternoon, the team plans to be drinking wine in the Winner’s Circle by Sunday afternoon.