Paul Lee Racing and Conquer Paralysis Now Unite to Drive Awareness, Raise Funds for Paralysis Recovery 

Conquer Paralysis Now (CPN), a leading nonprofit dedicated to creating affordable, world-class rehabilitation, advancing cutting-edge research, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) community and beyond, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Paul Lee Racing. This partnership aims to accelerate awareness and fundraising efforts for CPN and DRIVEN NeuroRecovery Centers, empowering individuals living with paralysis and their families.

Paul Lee Racing, renowned in the drag racing world, is taking its commitment beyond the track by supporting CPN’s mission to provide innovative rehabilitation services and accelerate groundbreaking research. Together, both organizations will harness the adrenaline and passion of motorsports to engage fans, donors, and communities in making a lasting impact.

“We are honored to partner with Paul Lee Racing in our mission to empower individuals affected by paralysis,” said Michele Sullivan, Director of Advancement and Impact for Conquer Paralysis Now. “Paul’s dedication to overcoming challenges and pushing limits aligns perfectly with our work at CPN, and we are thrilled to collaborate in driving real change.”

Through this partnership, Paul Lee Racing will proudly display CPN branding on its race cars and create interactive experiences at race venues to educate and inspire audiences about paralysis recovery. Fans will also have the opportunity to support Conquer Paralysis Now’s cause through donation campaigns throughout the racing season.

“I’m proud to work alongside Conquer Paralysis Now in their fight for recovery and rehabilitation,” said Paul Lee, Owner & Driver of Paul Lee Racing. “Racing is all about resilience, determination, and never giving up—values that perfectly reflect the mission of CPN. We’re ready to use our platform to make a real difference in the lives of those impacted by paralysis.”

Proceeds from this collaboration will directly benefit DRIVEN NeuroRecovery Centers, which provide state-of-the-art rehabilitation programs, adaptive training, and access to groundbreaking therapies for individuals recovering from spinal cord injuries and neurological conditions.

