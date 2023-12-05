Connect with us

Paul Lee Excitedly Looking Forward to ‘Exposure’ and ‘Payout’ at the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage

Paul Lee, nitro Funny Car driver and the owner of Wharton Automotive Group, is looking forward to launching his season at such a significant event as the inaugural Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Lee is one of the 13 invited Funny Car drivers set to compete for the $250,000-to-win. 

“I am looking forward to a national event with all the top professional racers in a unique format and venue,” Lee said. “It’s going to be one big drag racing party!”

Lee last took a lap down Bradenton Motorsports Park’s racing surface in 1988 during the winter series, and he is excited to create new memories that hopefully involve a win. 

A win at this event would be the win of a lifetime for sure, in both exposure and prize money,” he stated. “Winning $250,000 would help our small team for sure.”

Random chip draws will set the pairings in eliminations leading up to the final round, and it’s another aspect the river of the McLeod Racing/FTI Performance Charger “loves” and is “excited” about. Plus, FloRacing is providing exposure that will be a first for Lee. 

“This race will provide every team with unique livestreaming,” explained Lee. “This exposure will be nothing like we’ve never had before – it benefits every pro racer.”

The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage promises to be a landmark in professional drag racing, with its impressive payouts and innovative format. The event will begin with a qualifying session under the lights on February 8, followed by three more sessions on February 9, with eliminations on February 10. 

I applaud the PRO members and PRO board for bonding together to create this great event,” Lee said. “The future of professional drag racing is in the hands of the racers, fans, and track owners

The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout, also featuring $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and $125,000-to-win Pro Stock, is set for Feb. 8-10 at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida. Tickets are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3KQGS4I.

