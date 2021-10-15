Paul Lee Debuts New Silver State Transmissions Wrap at NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Paul Lee will showcase his newest acquisition, Silver Sport Transmissions, with a brand-new scheme for his nitro Funny Car this weekend at the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, TN. Silver Sport Transmissions (SST), a Rockford, TN-based company, is a TREMEC Elite Distributor and leads the industry in TREMEC 5 and 6-Speed kits. The Jim Oberhofer-led team looks to continue their tenacious effort in the ultra-competitive Funny Car class.

Silver Sport Transmissions is the latest brand to join Lee’s Wharton Automotive Group. With their in-house engineering department, SST continuously develops and refines complete, turnkey kits for a wide variety of applications – from classic American muscle cars and trucks to four-wheel drives and late model imports. With decades of experience, SST’s powertrain experts can help you transform your vehicle’s drivetrain into a modern and rewarding driving experience.

“Our entire Wharton Automotive Group team is proud to represent SST this weekend in their home state of Tennessee,” said Lee, the president of Wharton Automotive Group. “We love Bristol Dragway and there’s no better location to introduce the SST Funny Car. We welcome all of our loyal SST employees to the track for a fun weekend of NHRA drag racing.”

Lee continues to grow this sector of the driveline market. With the outstanding success of McLeod Racing, Lee sets his sights for growth in acquisitions. In 2019 Lee purchased the leading racing transmission and torque converter company, FTI Performance. And now continues to grow his business strategy with the acquisition of Silver Sport Transmissions.

Lee looks forward to competing this weekend as a countdown spoiler for the Funny Car class.

“We have tremendous momentum right at the perfect time. This year’s Funny Car competition is top notch. If we don’t run well with everyone else, then we don’t deserve to be here. We are ready to lay down some solid runs throughout the weekend and to show off what we can do with Silver Sport Transmissions and TREMEC on the side of this hot rod.”

