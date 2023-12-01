Connect with us

News

Paul Lee Announces Jonnie Lindberg as Crew Chief for the 2024 Season

Published

Paul Lee, team owner and driver, announces Jonnie Lindberg as crew chief for his nitro Funny Car team for the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods series. Lindberg is no stranger to Funny Car racing. As a top tuner for Top Alcohol Funny Car class to a Lucas Oil series World Champion, Lindberg will find his new home in the crew chief lounge for a nitro Funny Car. After a successful latter part of the 2023 season, Paul Lee looks forward to a fresh change with Lindberg and consultant John Medlen for his program. 

Jonnie Lindberg has been a threat since he entered the NHRA scene in 2014. As a driver, crew chief, and a fabricator, Lindberg continues to grow his expertise in the world of Funny Cars. With his experience both in driving and tuning, he will be a benefit for this team for more reasons than one. 

“I believe that Jonnie Lindberg has what it takes to become a successful nitro tuner in the NHRA Funny Car class,” says Paul Lee. “As a former alcohol funny car racer myself, I appreciate the talent and skills that it takes to become a successful racer, and Jonnie has proven he possesses those skills as a former NHRA World Champion. I also enjoy giving a talented young crew chief the chance to showcase his skills. With John Medlen continuing as his mentor, I’m more excited for 2024 racing to begin!” 

This is a big opportunity for Lindberg to learn and adapt his tuning skills to a nitro Funny Car. 

“First of all I want to thank Paul Lee for this opportunity,” says Lindberg. “I’m excited to start a new chapter in my racing career. I have been tuning alcohol Funny Cars since I was 18, and now I get the chance to tune a nitro Funny Car. I have experience in the seat of one of these cars and I have also built several Funny Cars. So I understand what kind of race car we want to give Paul. I know how much hard work is required for these cars to be competitive. Races are won in the shop, not at the track. And the chance to work with John Medlen is a perfect situation. He is one of the greatest tuners in our sport. I know that our off-season preparation will make us successful on the track.” 

In addition to Lindberg, John Medlen will continue to serve as a consultant to the new crew chief. 

“I’m very excited to continue my consulting and mentoring role at Paul Lee Racing,” says John Medlen. “Getting to mentor Jonnie Lindberg in his new role as a crew chief will be a rewarding experience. I’ve been friends with Jonnie a long time, and I am confident in his capabilities in becoming a successful nitro crew chief. I’m looking forward to the 2024 NHRA season.”

Paul Lee’s team will head down to Bradenton, FL, for the PRO Superstar Shootout in early February and then continue to Gainesville for the Gatornationals. Lee plans to attend 12-15 races in the NHRA Mission Foods series for 2024. 

