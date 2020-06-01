Patton, Dadas, Hastings Win Big at FTI 350 Presented By JEGS

The FTI 350 presented by JEGS came to a successful close Saturday night with three more racers going home with life changing money in their pockets.

Hunter “Hunny Wayne” Patton was the big winner in Friday’s FuelTech $50,000-to-win race, Matt Dadas won Saturday’s JEGS $50,000-to-win race, and “Nasty” Nick Hastings came out victorious in Thursday’s rain-delayed $25,000-to-win race sponsored by JEGS.

“It was an amazing weekend at Cedar Falls Motorsports Park,” said CEO of SFG Promotions, Inc., Kyle Riley while reflecting on the weekend. “We had awesome performances put on by Dadas, Patton, Hastings, and Adkins.”

FuelTech $50,000-To-Win Race:

Semifinals

In the semifinals of the first of two 50,000-to-win races, Patton put up a near perfect run on a competition bye-run, leaving .000 off the starting line and running 4.479 on his 4.48 dial.

Dustin Long and Dadas paired up to decide who’d run Patton in the final. Dadas came out victorious after posting a .016 reaction-time and running 6.361 on his 6.36 dial-in. Long was just .004 seconds behind after a .015 light and 5.186 run on a 5.18 dial.

Finals

In the finals, a rerun of the 2019 Fall Fling main-event final was set with Patton and Dadas going to war for another big check. Patton was .006 on the tree and ran 4.479 (exactly the same as his last run) on his 4.47 dial-in to win the final by just .002 seconds.

Dadas put up a strong runner-up effort with a .007 reaction time before running .018 above his 6.35 dial-in.

JEGS $50,000-To-Win Race

Semifinals

In the semifinals of the second $50,000 race at the FTI 350, Dadas defeated a red lighting Gary Williams which set the stage for a final between Dadas and Ricky “Bull Dog” Adkins who was on the bye.

Finals

Dadas sealed the deal in his second final of the weekend by putting up a .001 light before running well over his dial-in after Adkins got loose around 330 feet.

$25,000-To-Win Race Sponsored By JEGS

A foot-braking Hastings grabbed the last win of the weekend for $25,000 after taking out Friday’s $50,000 winner, Patton in the final. Hastings was .018 on the tree alongside Patton’s slightly better .016 light, but a 6.112 run on a 6.10 dial-in was enough to put Patton’s .056 total package on the trailer.

The SFG crew will head to US 131 Motorsports Park next to host the highest paying drag race in the history of the sport: the JEGS-SFG 1.1 Million, June 29th- July 5th.

