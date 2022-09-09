Connect with us

Patterson-Elite Sportsman Drivers Eager for Earlville Divisional

Published

It’s going to be a big weekend for the Patterson-Elite team as they travel to Earlville, Iowa for the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Division 5 points meet at Tri State Raceway. This is the final meet of the season for Division 5 and the competition will be fierce.

In Super Stock, Todd Patterson is ready to race to the winners circle with his 2019 COPO Camaro FSS/D. His sons A.J. (2001 S10 Pickup GT/TD) and Aydan (2014 COPO FSS/F) will be competing against him in the very competitive category. All three of these skilled drivers are in the top ten in the Division 5 points standings right now and they hope to solidify their positions as the season comes to an end.

In Stock, Ryan Montford is looking to go rounds in his 2013 COPO Camaro FS/C this weekend and will face a host of talented drag racers vying for the last divisional victory of the season.

Due to an unfavorable weather forecast, NHRA officials have revised the competition schedule and will conduct all qualifying sessions on Friday, September 9 followed by eliminations on Saturday, September 10.

