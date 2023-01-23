Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Exclusive

‘Patches’ Stacks It Up in the Snow at Turbo John’s Backwards Brawl

Published

Spoold Media photos

Usually in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, January is not the month you consider for drag racing, but YouTube personality “Turbo” John Phillips wasn’t going to let some cold weather and snow bring down great no-prep racing. As the snow fell, racers still pulled into the gates of Knoxville Dragway for the first-ever “Backwards Brawl” featuring some of the best in back-of-the-track, small-tire action. With $10,000 on the line to the winner, we would see one of the best in Carolina street racing/no-prep take the crown.

Charles Corriher is no stranger to the no-prep/street scene. From starting out taking on racers in the street with his Tesla, he is now apart of the powerful no-prep group “Team Denver” and pilots “Patches,” a turbo LS-swapped Fox body Mustang tuned by Jarrett Bradshaw.

Seventeen other racers separated Corriher from a $10,000 payday in Knoxville and he faced no easy races on his way to the finals. First round saw “Patches” battling local Jonathan Romine and his nitrous Mustang, moving on the below-freezing temperatures to a second-round matchup with Scotty Whitehead. Whitehead recently purchased Bobby Park’s old twin-turbo LS Pinto, but he had issues and Corriher drove off with a win to the third round.

Corriher got the lucky break and drew the bye run third round, granting him a date in the semifinals with Jake Boswell. Boswell has become one of the baddest in back-of-the-track racing with his turbo LS Mustang, setting up a clash of no-prep titans between him and “Patches.” With bets going in every direction as it was a 50/50 split amongst the betting crew on the line, flagman Destry Turner hit the light and Corriher jumped out a car and never looked back.

It was an all-Team Denver final at Knoxville as Corriher met his tuner, Jarrett Bradshaw, in the finals. These friends didn’t hold back. Bragging rights were on the line as Bradshaw’s “Willie Dynamite” left side by side with Patches, but it went into a power wheelie and Corriher drove away into the frigid Tennessee night, crossing the finish line first and putting $10,000 into his pocket.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.