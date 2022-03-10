Pat Musi Racing Engines to Host Open House at New Race Facility on April 30

Pat Musi Racing Engines and Musi Racing will celebrate the grand opening of their new race facility, located at 1160 Gateway Drive in Mooresville, NC, with a special open house on Saturday, April 30.

The open house will take place from 8 AM to 5 PM and gives fans the chance to tour the new building that houses the Musi Racing operation, as well as the engine building facility that features the Edelbrock Race Center, which is located at 379-B Timber Rd in Mooresville. The engine facility will be featured from 8 AM to 12 PM, and the new racing facility will be featured from 1 PM to 5 PM.

Fans can also meet Musi and his team, as well as driver and television star Lizzy Musi, who will be on hand at the racing facility from 1 PM to 3 PM for autographs and photos. Her Edelbrock and Lucas Oil-powered “Bonnie” Camaro, which she raced to a pair of victories during the 2021 Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings season, will be on display at the celebratory open house, along with the “Aftershock” Camaro.

The event also takes place during the same weekend as the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at nearby zMAX Dragway in Concord, NC, giving fans a great opportunity to stop at the new facility for all the festivities before heading to the track on April 30.

“We’re really excited about this new building and the chance for all the fans to see it and get a look at everything we’ve got going on inside,” Musi said. “It’s really going to be a neat event and a good deal all the way around. We’ve got a lot to show off and it’s on a good weekend where people can come here and then check out the racing at the track. It will be great to have Lizzy here as well and we’re really looking forward to it.”

The new facility will also be home to Musi’s new restoration-mod business, which is set to launch soon. This exciting development will include the purchasing, upgrading and reselling of muscle cars, with Musi and his team working to install the powerful Edelbrock-Musi 555 crate engine in many of the vehicles.

Along with autograph availability and race cars on display, new Pat Musi Racing Engines and Lizzy Musi merchandise and new and used race parts will be available for purchase. The team will also be conducting tours of its existing engine facility, which is home to the Edelbrock Race Center, where all Edelbrock racing cylinder heads are machined in the Centroid 5-axis CNC machine.

Several of the engines that have made Pat Musi Racing Engines the choice for racers across multiple series and classes will also be on display at the open house, as well as the innovative in-house machinery at Pat Musi Racing Engines. A number of Musi’s partners will be in attendance as well, including Edelbrock, Lucas Oil, SRI Performance / Stock Car Steel and Aluminum, and more. Each company will have products and representatives on site, giving fans and attendees a true interactive experience with some of the top names in the industry.

“It’s really great to have our sponsors involved with this event as well,” Musi said. “The Edelbrock Race Center is an important part of what we do, and we’ve been fortunate to establish so many strong relationships with a lot of great parters over the years. This is kind of a way to thank our fans and longtime partners, and also a chance to introduce some of the exciting new things we have in the works for this year.”

Musi’s last open house in 2019 drew hundreds of guests, and this year’s open house is expected to draw another large crowd with fans and attendees getting a first glimpse of the new racing facility. It will also give fans a chance to celebrate Musi’s long track record of success, including his 50-plus years in the business and the tremendous accomplishments of Pat Musi Racing Engines customers across a number of series in the past few years, including No Prep Kings, PDRA, NHRA and more.

“It’s been three years since our last open house, so we’re excited to have people back out at the facility,” Musi said. “We’ve been able to do a lot since then, so it will be good for people to see all the new things, check out the cars and race rigs, and take a look at all the cool innovations in our facility. It’s going to be a really fun way for our fans to see everything we’re involved in.”

For additional information about the open house, please contact Pat Musi Racing Engines directly at (704) 664-7051.

