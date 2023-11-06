Pat Musi Racing Engines Powers Tommy Franklin, Blake Denton & Keith Haney to 2023 Championships

Pat Musi Racing Engines proves to be the choice of champions time and time again. As this 2023 season comes to a close, three standout drivers have raced their way to the winners circle, all powered by Pat Musi Racing Engines.

“What we have going for us at Pat Musi Racing Engines is not only the most consistent and innovative nitrous engines, but the best racers – Tommy Franklin, Blake Denton, Keith Haney and so many more. It’s a win-win,” said renowned engine builder Pat Musi. “We have probably the best group of customers that you could wish for.”

Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, Pat Musi Racing Engines provides a range of engines backed by a Pro Mod lineage. They manage every aspect of the engine, from crafting in-house manifolds to designing custom cylinder heads.

“I never liked doing what everybody else is doing because then I’m only going to run maybe as fast as them,” he continued. “Right now, we’ve got orders for our new 977 program rolling in for next year.”

Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) heavy-hitter Tommy Franklin claimed his third world championship driving his Musi-powered “Jungle Rat” ’69 Camaro. Additionally, Franklin won four races in six final-round appearances during the PDRA’s 10th anniversary season to secure his third world championship. In Franklin’s post-race interview, he credited his partner in Pat Musi Racing Engines.

“I think we proved ourselves this year,” said Musi. “We bounced back in the PDRA and got there with Tommy, who has been trying to get that championship back, and he got it back in pretty good fashion.”

Blake Denton’s engine of choice propelled him to the PDRA Super Street championship after a successful season.

“This is something our team dreams about, to have two cars win a championship in a pro category,” said Denton, referencing Franklin’s win. “It’s a big deal for us. Especially with a new car that we’re not used to. Learning it and making it better, it’s a good feeling.”

Pat Musi Racing Engines spans across several organizations, including the Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS), where Keith Haney clinched the MWDRS Pro Mod title. This is his second MWDRS Pro Mod championship, and he was able to secure the accolade thanks to his nitrous-boosted “Black Mamba” 2019 Camaro. After Haney’s win, he credited Pat Musi Racing Engines for its support.

“The preparation that we do, the service I get from Pat and his team, it all stems from preparation at the shop and constantly working with Pat,” stated Haney. “He gets the motor back, he’s always on time, and his customer service is wonderful. Pat’s been very good to me, and we got him a championship.”

Haney continued, “I owe [this championship] to Brandon Switzer and my crew. Brandon tunes this Pat Musi motor, which has made us able to apply the power better with a Pat Musi motor. I owe our success to him and the team and Pat.”

Lastly, Musi shared his thoughts on his appreciation for the PDRA and the Pro Nitrous class.

“I come from Pro Stock, and I like the idea of everybody having the same equipment,” he said. “You pulled up to that starting line, and if you beat me, I go back home and work. But if you beat me with the rulebook, I will never give that person the same credit.”