Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pat Musi Racing Engines, Edelbrock Group® to Continue Long-Tenured Partnership for 2024 Season

Published

Pat Musi Racing Engines and Edelbrock Group®, a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket performance parts, will continue their longstanding partnership for the 2024 season.

The partnership, which spans over two decades, will continue to feature the collaborative effort between Edelbrock and Pat Musi Racing Engines on the Edelbrock/Musi Signature product line, which is set to include the extremely popular Edelbrock/Musi 555 crate engine. 

“Maintaining our collaboration with Edelbrock is very meaningful to me,” said Pat Musi. “They believe in what we’re doing, and they’re behind us 100 percent. The products we’ve developed with them have been successful, and I look forward to the future.”

Edelbrock, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of performance and replacement parts for the automotive aftermarket, is just as excited about the future with Pat Musi Racing Engines. 

“We are excited to continue this longstanding partnership between Pat Musi Racing Engines and Edelbrock,” said Mark Campbell, Edelbrock Group Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “Over the years, we have created some awesome products together for street and race enthusiasts, and the renewal of this partnership will ensure that tradition continues. The Musi 555 crate engine has been one of the cornerstones of this relationship, along with multiple cylinder head and intake manifold projects, and we can’t wait to see what 2024 and beyond will create.”

All Edelbrock racing cylinder heads are machined in the Centroid 5-axis CNC in the Edelbrock Race Center located within the Musi facility.

Pat Musi Racing Engines, located in Mooresville, North Carolina, provides sportsman engines backed by a Pro Mod lineage. They manage every aspect of the engine, from crafting in-house manifolds to designing custom cylinder heads. Both programs continue to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and development within drag racing, making this continued partnership a perfect fit. 

“We’re looking forward to future opportunities and the chance to build an even bigger relationship,” continued Musi. “We can’t wait to get started.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.