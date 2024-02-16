Pat Musi Racing Engines, Edelbrock Group® to Continue Long-Tenured Partnership for 2024 Season

Pat Musi Racing Engines and Edelbrock Group®, a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket performance parts, will continue their longstanding partnership for the 2024 season.

The partnership, which spans over two decades, will continue to feature the collaborative effort between Edelbrock and Pat Musi Racing Engines on the Edelbrock/Musi Signature product line, which is set to include the extremely popular Edelbrock/Musi 555 crate engine.

“Maintaining our collaboration with Edelbrock is very meaningful to me,” said Pat Musi. “They believe in what we’re doing, and they’re behind us 100 percent. The products we’ve developed with them have been successful, and I look forward to the future.”

Edelbrock, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of performance and replacement parts for the automotive aftermarket, is just as excited about the future with Pat Musi Racing Engines.

“We are excited to continue this longstanding partnership between Pat Musi Racing Engines and Edelbrock,” said Mark Campbell, Edelbrock Group Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “Over the years, we have created some awesome products together for street and race enthusiasts, and the renewal of this partnership will ensure that tradition continues. The Musi 555 crate engine has been one of the cornerstones of this relationship, along with multiple cylinder head and intake manifold projects, and we can’t wait to see what 2024 and beyond will create.”

All Edelbrock racing cylinder heads are machined in the Centroid 5-axis CNC in the Edelbrock Race Center located within the Musi facility.

Pat Musi Racing Engines, located in Mooresville, North Carolina, provides sportsman engines backed by a Pro Mod lineage. They manage every aspect of the engine, from crafting in-house manifolds to designing custom cylinder heads. Both programs continue to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and development within drag racing, making this continued partnership a perfect fit.

“We’re looking forward to future opportunities and the chance to build an even bigger relationship,” continued Musi. “We can’t wait to get started.”