Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pat Musi Racing Engines, Edelbrock Group Set to Continue Longtime Partnership for 2023

Published

One of drag racing’s longest-tenured relationships will continue in 2023, as Pat Musi Racing Engines and Edelbrock Group®, a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket performance parts, will continue their partnership this year.

It’s a pivotal relationship that has spanned more than two decades, with the longtime partnership set to extend through the 2023 race season.

The collaborative Edelbrock/Musi Signature product line is set to continue as well, including the popular Edelbrock/Musi 555 crate engine. It’s also been a meaningful relationship for Pat Musi, who worked closely with late owner Vic Edelbrock, and has continued to see tremendous benefits of partnering with the industry powerhouse. 

“It means a lot to me to continue our partnership with Edelbrock,” Pat Musi said. “Vic Edelbrock taught me a lot about business and we had a great relationship, and to see it continue with their team for more than 20 years is a great thing. They believe in what we’re doing and they’re behind us 100 percent. The products we’ve developed with them have looked really good and I believe we have even bigger and better things coming out, so that’s going to be really cool.”

The two companies have combined forces in recent years, leading to a number of exciting product innovations, which have drawn rave reviews in the drag racing world. The crate engine line has been a massive success for both Edelbrock and Musi, while the Edelbrock/Musi Signature collection currently includes race-ready cylinder heads and manifolds.

“We are very excited to continue the relationship with Pat Musi Racing Engines,” said Edelbrock VP of Sales & Marketing, Mark Campbell. “The two companies have collaborated on many exciting projects over the years, and continue to work on new and exciting things. The race center in North Carolina provides Edelbrock and Pat Musi Racing Engines the opportunity to bring advanced cylinder head technology to the race and street market, and help our customers reach new goals.”

Product development will continue to be a key part of the relationship, which has Musi thrilled for the upcoming season. After seeing what has happened thus far with the collaboration between Edelbrock and Pat Musi Racing Engines, he has big plans for 2023 and beyond. The Edelbrock Race Center is housed within the Pat Musi Racing Engines facility, and has already been home to a number of special projects. 

All Edelbrock racing cylinder heads are machined in the Centroid 5-axis CNC in the engine facility and Edelbrock Race Center, and Musi expects several new developments to take place there this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We’re going to really put our heads down and continue to concentrate on the race center,” Musi said. “There’s a lot going on and we’re always working on developing new things, so we couldn’t be more excited. It’s a great group of people working together and that’s the fun part. I really love developing new things and that’s Edelbrock’s mindset as well. I think we’re going to have a big year in the shop and on the track, and we can’t wait. We have a lot to offer and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.