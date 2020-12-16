Pat Musi Racing Engines Debuts New 959 Cubic Inch Engine Featuring 12.6 Deck Height

The all-new 959 cubic inch monster from Pat Musi Racing Engines didn’t take long to show its potential. The latest nitrous engine had an immediate and impressive showing at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals, with both Lizzy Musi and Dean Marinis running 3.61-seconds during the race.

It came after a few adjustments, including a new 12.6 inch deck height and new cylinder heads, but the results are extremely promising for an engine poised to deliver big power for racers next season.

“I think we’re really onto something with this engine,” Pat Musi said. “We moved the deck height and it seems to be a lot better. It’s just a better piece. Look, we’re always trying to improve and this seems to be really good. We’re pretty pleased with the results.”

The new 959 cubic inch Musi engine is now available for the upcoming season, with its performance in Bradenton providing just a glimpse of its capabilities.

Along with Marinis and Musi, J.R. Gray, who made a big splash in his Radial vs. the World debut earlier this fall, used his 959 engine to advance to the final round at the race, while RvW star Marcus Birt has turned in a tremendous 2020 season with a number of wins running the powerful engine.

Musi and his team made some adjustments to the engine and it seems to have paid off, both in performance and dependability. Marinis noted the durability after the engine easily stood up to the Musi-powered teams pushing the envelope in Bradenton.

“We were running things a bit differently, but switching over to the 12.6 deck height and changing up the heads, it is definitely showing some good potential,” Marinis said. “There’s a better piston and rod ratio in there and it’s just a lot friendlier. We ran it hard all weekend and we’re always looking for more power, and everything was happy. That gives Pat’s customers the potential to lean on them a little more and go even faster.”

The engine quickly delivered as well, as Musi hasn’t had a chance to make many runs in the Frank Brandao-owned Edelbrock/Lucas Oil “King Kong 7” 2018 Dodge Dart this season. But things came together in a hurry, showing the new engine’s tunability.

Musi believes that will pay off for drivers on all levels, including PDRA Pro Nitrous, Radial vs. the World, NMCA, the Street Outlaws circuit, grudge racing and more.

While the 903 cubic inch Musi engine continues to perform at a high level, Musi believes the 959 is the next step when it comes to performance, reliability and potential.

“Everything has come together really well with this engine,” Musi said. “It’s good timing, too, because we’ve got all winter to perfect it. The maintenance program is minimal at the race track and the durability is pretty remarkable. Nobody is close to that. Just about anywhere you race, you’re going to get good performance. There are so many different applications it’s good for right now.”

Added Marinis: “We’re just scratching the surface with this engine. There’s so much potential and such a bright future with it.”

