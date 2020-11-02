Pat Musi Racing Engines Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Open House On November 14

Pat Musi Racing Engines will celebrate another banner season and its 50th year in business with an open house at its facility, located at 379-B Timber Road in Mooresville, NC, on November 14. The open house will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will follow all COVID-19 guidelines from the state health department.

The event marks a thrilling opportunity for fans to talk with Musi and his team, and star driver Lizzy Musi will also be on hand for autographs. Her Edelbrock-equipped “Aftershock” Camaro from the popular Street Outlaws television series and the Frank Brandao-owned Edelbrock/Lucas Oil “King Kong 7” 2018 Dodge Dart will both be on display as well during the celebratory open house.

“We’ve got a lot to show off, including a brand new race shop near Mooresville Dragway, and it’s a chance to give people an idea of what we do,” Musi said. “We wanted to do something like this to celebrate our 50th year, and it’s going to be a good deal all the way around. Plus, Lizzy will be here, so it will give fans a chance to see her. It’s going to be pretty cool and we’re looking forward to it.”

Musi, the legendary engine builder and owner of Pat Musi Racing Engines, celebrated his 50th year in business in 2020, continuing to thrive during an unprecedented year that included the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Musi and his team were as busy as ever, working with standout customers and a number of valuable partners, many of which will be on hand for the open house. Expected guests include executives from the newly-formed Edelbrock Group, Lucas Oil, ACL Bearings, SRI Performance and more.

Along with cars on display, the race rigs will be displayed for fans, as well as the engines that have made Pat Musi Racing Engines a top choice for racers at nearly every level in the sport.

“It just shows what we’ve done for the last 50 years,” Musi said. “It’s going to be great for the fans and our sponsors are really excited about it as well. They appreciate what we’ve done and we’ve established so many great relationships. We appreciate all of them as well, and this is kind of a way to thank everyone, from the fans to the manufacturers.”

The last open house Musi held, when he first moved to Mooresville in 2013, drew hundreds of guests and he’s expecting another big crowd later this month.

New Edelbrock/Musi cylinder heads produced at the Edelbrock Race Center within Musi’s facility will be on display at the open house, along with posters and limited-edition 50th anniversary apparel. Food and beverage will also be available for purchase from local vendors.

The open house also gives Musi a chance to reflect on five decades of success, which includes a strong 2020 season that saw victories across the sport, including Lizzy in outlaw Pro Mod, and customer wins in NHRA Pro Mod, PDRA and more.

“Seeing the people come in here and have a good time, it makes us proud of the facility,” Musi said. “Business-wise, it’s been a great year. Lizzy started out the year with a win, and she’s going to get a lot of (television) coverage through the winter on the Street Outlaws show. She’ll be on there quite a bit, and this will be a good deal for people to see Lizzy. This open house is really going to be a fun way to finish off the year.”

