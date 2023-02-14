Pat Musi Racing Engines, ACL Bearings Set for Fourth Year of Partnership in 2023

The partnership between Pat Musi Racing Engines and ACL Bearings continues to be a strong one, as the company’s ACL RACE Series performance engine bearings will be the Official Engine Bearing of Pat Musi Racing Engines for a fourth straight year.

The burgeoning partnership continues to be impressively beneficial to both companies, with Pat Musi and his team designing a custom engine bearing for his applications. By working closely with ACL Bearings, the custom engine bearings have been highly successful in the racing world for Musi and the Musi Racing team, and ACL Bearings continues to enjoy the benefits of its first major drag racing sponsorship.

“ACL is thrilled to partner up with the Musi family on our fourth year of sponsorship,” said Brad Rivett of ACL Distribution Inc., USA. “This is a huge win for both organizations. Every race they’re competing in using the ACL performance bearings produced in Australia brings awareness to our brand and helps us grow in the performance world. In 2023, we’re extremely excited to see our partnership with the Musi family continue to grow.”

ACL RACE Series performance engine bearings continue to be a top choice for championship race engine builders, playing a pivotal role for race teams throughout the world.

It also continues to be Musi’s bearing of choice, as he has continually praised the product’s durability. He first used ACL Bearings on his standout 903 cubic-inch engine more than 15 years ago and Musi has relied on their products ever since. The ACL logo was featured on Lizzy Musi’s “Bonnie” Camaro during the 2022 Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings tour, something that will continue during the highly-anticipated 2023 season, where Musi is again expected to be one of the top stars and performers.

“From the first time I used their product, I was impressed and I’ve never felt the need to use anything else,” Pat Musi said. “To now have ACL Bearings as a partner for a fourth straight year, that means a lot. They’ve got great products and it’s been really exciting to work with them, trade ideas and come up with new products. That part has been a huge success and really exemplified what a true partnership is, and we couldn’t be more happy to see this relationship continue. They’ve got a great group of people and we’re looking forward to this season with them.”

With Musi continuing to push the envelope when it comes to engine innovation, he knows the importance of a bearing that can hold up to his high-performance demands. ACL Bearings has showcased an impressive track record in that area, and Musi has also enjoyed the versatility their product provides.

Whether it’s Musi’s massive 959-powered nitrous engines or the Edelbrock/Musi 555 Crate Engine, Musi trusts the custom bearing set the two companies worked together to develop. It’s a ready-to-use product and has drawn rave reviews in the sport.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We’re going to continue to work on new and exciting things, and that’s one of the things I’m most looking forward to,” Musi said. “ACL has always produced the best bearings and I’ve always felt comfortable recommending them to our customers. They’re always coming up with new ideas and trying new things and that’s the way I operate as well. It’s been a really good deal and I can’t say enough good things about the bearings they make.”