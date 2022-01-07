Past PMRA Teams Prepare for PMRA/NEOPMA Races at Empire Dragway

The first race may still be six months away, but a number of former PMRA (Pro Modified Racing Association) teams are first to indicate their plan to attend the June 17-18 North East Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge (NEOPM Challenge) at Empire Dragway at Leicester, NY.

This event will be the first of two races headed up by the two Pro Modified groups from the North Eastern US and Southern Ontario. The other race is scheduled for August 5-6 at Leicester with more than 20 Pro Modifieds to compete.

“I cannot describe how encouraging it is to hear from PMRA teams after our time away,” said Bruce Mehlenbacher, Director of Operations for the PMRA. “It is exciting to come back to the sport.”

Teams who competed in PMRA competition previously and have shown interest to race in the Empire event include Al Martorino of Xtreme Motorsports Racing, Paolo Giust of Fine & Fast Motorsports, Mike Everitt of Everitt Racing and Jack Grainy of The Grainy Bros.

“The NEOPMA always welcomes our Canadian brothers to compete with us. We have always wanted a friendly but competing alliance with the PMRA and this could be the beginning of this type of rivalry,” stated John Mazzorana of the NEOPMA.

In 2022, the two self-governing organizations will work together to present the Empire Dragway / NEOPMA Challenges June 17-18 and August 5-6, 2022.

Visit neopma.com for more information on the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association, facebook.com/promodifiedracing for information on the Pro Modified Racing Association and EmpireDragway.com for more information on Empire Dragway.

Comments