Past DI 30 Under 30 Honoree Kaitlin Quartuccio Making Move to PDRA Pro 632

Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 alumna and PDRA Super Street competitor Kaitlin Quartuccio is headed in a different direction for the 2024 season, as she enters the world of M&M Transmission Pro 632 when the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series season begins.

Quartuccio recently acquired Mike Naumann’s 2019 Chevrolet Camaro that was campaigned in the Pro Modified ranks after selling her fan-favorite ’63 Nova. Quartuccio decided to go back to her roots, as her father, Pro Boost standout Ken Quartuccio, was one of the founders of Pro 632.

“I learned everything from my dad’s 1969 Camaro with a 632 motor that he raced in Pro 632 in Florida and PDRA,” she said. “I was in charge of between-round engine maintenance, and one day in 2018, my dad decided to let me drive it.”

Kaitlin decided to buy a ’63 Nova and build it from the ground up with the help of her father. The further the two got into the project, the more they saw the car fitting into the PDRA Super Street class. Quartuccio, who had fallen in love with the PDRA, had made the most of the opportunity and entered in the growing class to get some time in the seat.

In 2023, the PDRA season opener had come, but she was not there. Kaitlin was giving birth to her first child, Avery, but that would not stop her. Come the middle of the season, the newlywed and new mother got back behind the wheel of her nitrous-assisted ’63 Nova.

After the 2023 season concluded, Quartuccio did some soul searching as to what her next move was, whether it was to redo her Nova to make it a purpose-built Super Street car, or look elsewhere. This is what led to her purchasing the ’19 Camaro formally owned by Naumann. While this was going on, Tony Lasky expressed interest in trading Ken Quartuccio’s original drivetrain in exchange for her Nova. After some thought, the two struck a deal. The timing was perfect: the family now had the drivetrain back, and with that, Kaitlin purchased the Camaro from Naumann.

Quartuccio is now equipped with a Precision Chassis Inc.-built ’19 Camaro backed by her father’s billet 632-cubic-inch monster built by C&S Racing. It has a CN billet block, Dart 11-degree heads, a Sonny Bryant crank, GRP rods, Gibtech pistons, a Jesel valvetrain, and it is all controlled by FuelTech.

“After nearly five years, the Nova has served more purpose than I ever thought it would, and I owe it to myself – and now my son – to see what else I am capable of,” Quartuccio said. “The plan for the 2024 season is to run PDRA Pro 632 and NMCA. I know the jump from Super Street to Pro 632 is going to be a huge learning curve, but I believe the best way to grow as a person is to face the challenges that make you feel uncomfortable.”

Kaitlin would like to thank her husband, Jason Gade; parents Ken and Denise Quartuccio; Richard Beaumont; her uncle, Dennis Godbout; John Little; Melissa and Brandon Switzer; Andy Beal, who built the motor for her Nova; Chris from C&S, who built the 632 motor; Precision Chassis Inc; Mike Naumann; Tony Lasky; Mark Micke; Mark Menscer; Justin Carmack; Jamie and Johnny Miller; Tim Davis; and Merillat Racing all for backing her while she makes the move to Pro 632.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.