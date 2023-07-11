Parthenon Pictures, Director Dimitri Lazaris Announce ‘More Than A Museum’ Wins Telly Award

Parthenon Pictures and director Dimitri Lazaris are excited to announce the documentary “More than a Museum” has won a Telly Award. The documentary won a Silver Telly Award for outstanding narrative storytelling in the branded content space, museum category. The Telly Awards is an international competition that honors excellence in video and television across all screens. The competition receives more than 12,000 entries from all over the world, including major companies like Disney, Netflix, and Paramount.

“More than a Museum” is a documentary produced by Parthenon Pictures for the Lions Automobilia Foundation. The documentary tells the story of the foundation started by owner Rick Lorenzen that preserves and showcases the history of motorsports in Southern California.

The Silver Telly Award is a testament to the talent and dedication of Parthenon Pictures team and the Lions Automobila Foundation. The award recognizes the exceptional storytelling and filmmaking skills of the team, and their ability to create compelling content that engages and inspires audiences.

“We are incredibly proud of the recognition the Telly awards honored us with, as this documentary was the inaugural film production for Parthenon Pictures,” said Dimitri Lazaris, director of the film. ” We are proud to have produced a film that celebrates the history of motorsports in Southern California and the work of the Lions Automobila Foundation.”

Parthenon Pictures is a film production company that specializes in creating high-quality commercial and narrative content for a variety of clients. With this award, the company has demonstrated its ability to compete with major players in the film industry and produce work that is both creative and impactful.

The Lions Automobila Foundation is also thrilled with the recognition the documentary has received. “More than a Museum” is an important film that showcases the foundation’s work and investment into the motorsports community.

Parthenon Pictures and the Lions Automobila Foundation are proud to have received this award and look forward to creating more compelling content in the future.

For more information on Parthenon Pictures and the variety of work, visit www.parthenon-pictures.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.