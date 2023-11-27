Palo Marga International Raceway Park Switches to WDRA Sanction

The crown jewel of drag racing facilities in the Caribbean, Palo Marga International Raceway Park, has reached a multi-year sanction agreement with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) and has become the latest track to switch to the quickly expanding WDRA member track network.

Previously sanctioned by IHRA, the scenic facility located in southeastern Aruba impressively attracts 30,000 spectators annually, considering the island’s population is around 110,000 people. The racetrack boasts a diverse schedule that includes bracket, Quick 32, motorcycles, front-wheel drive, and import drag racing classes while also hosting both monster truck and drifting events. During the larger events, it is common for racers around the Caribbean to ship in their vehicles which makes Palo Marga a true destination track for racers.

“Having been to the track personally, I can tell you that the community around Palo Marga are some of the most passionate racers and friends of the track I have ever come across,” said Frank Kohutek with WDRA. “We appreciate the support and confidence from the board of directors in making this change and we look forward to welcoming the track into our Alliance.”

Palo Marga celebrated its 40th anniversary in September of 2023 but continually makes improvements to the facility thanks to the cooperation between the local government as well as public and private parties. The latest upgrade was a lighting project that was completed over the summer. The passion for racing is alive and well in the Caribbean because of the effort put forth by Palo Marga International Raceway and its staff.

“This track is an example of what can be done to grow the sport when everyone gets together and works toward the same goals. Under normal circumstances, one track out on an island would never last very long, but the community that has formed around the facility makes this track thrive. That is why they are a perfect fit for what we are building with the WDRA,” said Kohutek.