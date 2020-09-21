Outlaw Street Car Reunion Moving to VMP, Joining Shakedown Nationals in 2021

After getting canceled earlier this season, Tyler Crossnoe’s Outlaw Street Car Reunion will return in 2021 at its new home, Virginia Motorsports Park (VMP), Crossnoe announced Sunday during the Shakedown Nationals XVIII at VMP. Crossnoe also announced the Shakedown Nationals will again take place at VMP in September 2021.

Typically held at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in mid-April, OSCR was canceled in February this year. Crossnoe cited a significant reduction in marketing partner support as the main reason behind the cancellation. Plus, his role as the vice president at VMP and the series director at PDRA kept him plenty busy.

So it was a surprise for most in attendance when Crossnoe and VMP owner Tommy Franklin addressed the crowd Sunday afternoon before the Radial vs. the World final round.

“Last night Tommy and I had a discussion and we said, ‘why the heck do we only do this one time a year?'” Crossnoe started. “Most of you know my past. I hosted an event [OSCR] before I moved here. That event is very near and dear to me. We actually pulled the plug on that event this year before the COVID stuff ever happened. We all just said maybe it’s just time for one.”

“Screw that. That’s all I have to say,” Crossnoe continued. “Outlaw Street Car Reunion is coming back next year. 2021, late April, we’re going to do it right here at VMP. Shakedown is coming back next year in September.”

Crossnoe closed his remarks with a personal thank-you to Franklin before handing the mic off to the track owner and Pro Nitrous racer.

“Tommy, thank you for the opportunity,” Crossnoe said. “I really appreciate it. I love you like a brother. I love your whole family. You guys have been so good to me. I can’t thank you enough. You know what that event means to me. Thank you for letting me bring it back.”

For Franklin, it made perfect sense to add another marquee event to VMP’s 2021 schedule. The Virginia businessman was understandably fired up after a full weekend of record passes and monster matchups throughout the Shakedown.

“These are some of the best racers in the world out here,” Franklin said. “We’ve seen records fall, they just needed the surface to do it. I love having this group together with our team and I love this group of racers. We’ve seen practically every class drop records. I love it as a racer. I love racing these people. I love my whole staff here at VMP, they work their butts off. Thank you, everyone.”

Crossnoe said exact dates, class lineups and other details regarding the 2021 Outlaw Street Car Reunion and Shakedown Nationals will be released at a later date.

