Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer to Make a Splash in Florida as PRO Superstar Shootout Event Sponsor

Ahead of its statewide launch in Florida later this year, Outlaw Mile Hi Lite Beer will serve as an event sponsor of the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The Colorado-based brand will also appear as the primary sponsor on Jerry Tucker’s Camaro and an associate sponsor on Jeg Coughlin Jr.’s SCAG Power Equipment Camaro, which will both compete for the $125,000 Pro Stock title.

“If you think about the Outlaw brand, it’s gritty, it’s authentic, and it’s meant to fulfill the demand for hard-working Americans to be able to get a great beer at a great value,” said Ari Opsahl, CEO, Outlaw Beer. “When I think about the entire drag racing industry, it’s people that are passionate about what they do. It’s what I call authentic. As a beer, we do everything in our power to be authentic. We don’t get involved in the noise that you’ve seen from different beer companies. We’re just a really good light beer in a light blue can, priced at a reasonable dollar amount.

Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer is brewed by Tivoli Brewing Company, the oldest brewery in Colorado. The brewery was started by John Good in 1859, and while Prohibition and record flooding in Denver caused closures over the last 150-plus years of the brewery’s history, the Tivoli Brewing Company is charging forward today with Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer.

Outlaw Beer is currently available in Colorado and 33 other states, with rapid growth planned in states like Florida later this year.

“This is our big splash into the state of Florida with Outlaw,” Opsahl said. “We thought where’s a better place to do it than a big race outside of Tampa?”

The PRO Superstar Shootout will see the stars of Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock competing for more than $1.3 million in prize money. Beyond the professional categories, the PRO Superstar Shootout will include FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Off-track, the fan-focused event will feature live music, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.