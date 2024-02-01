Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer to Make a Splash in Florida as PRO Superstar Shootout Event Sponsor

Published

Ahead of its statewide launch in Florida later this year, Outlaw Mile Hi Lite Beer will serve as an event sponsor of the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The Colorado-based brand will also appear as the primary sponsor on Jerry Tucker’s Camaro and an associate sponsor on Jeg Coughlin Jr.’s SCAG Power Equipment Camaro, which will both compete for the $125,000 Pro Stock title. 

“If you think about the Outlaw brand, it’s gritty, it’s authentic, and it’s meant to fulfill the demand for hard-working Americans to be able to get a great beer at a great value,” said Ari Opsahl, CEO, Outlaw Beer. “When I think about the entire drag racing industry, it’s people that are passionate about what they do. It’s what I call authentic. As a beer, we do everything in our power to be authentic. We don’t get involved in the noise that you’ve seen from different beer companies. We’re just a really good light beer in a light blue can, priced at a reasonable dollar amount. 

Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer is brewed by Tivoli Brewing Company, the oldest brewery in Colorado. The brewery was started by John Good in 1859, and while Prohibition and record flooding in Denver caused closures over the last 150-plus years of the brewery’s history, the Tivoli Brewing Company is charging forward today with Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer. 

Outlaw Beer is currently available in Colorado and 33 other states, with rapid growth planned in states like Florida later this year. 

“This is our big splash into the state of Florida with Outlaw,” Opsahl said. “We thought where’s a better place to do it than a big race outside of Tampa?”

The PRO Superstar Shootout will see the stars of Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock competing for more than $1.3 million in prize money. Beyond the professional categories, the PRO Superstar Shootout will include FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Off-track, the fan-focused event will feature live music, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.